Mines

A May 2023 aerial view of the Wharf Mine near Lead. 

 Courtesy of EcoFlight

The state Board of Minerals and Environment unanimously endorsed the expansion of the Coeur Wharf Resources mine, just north of Terry Peak and west of Lead, during its Thursday meeting in Pierre.

The action is contingent on the later submission of surety bonds and conditions that the mining company address and mitigate a surface water quality violation on its property. The violation is caused by excessive amounts of selenium, which is a naturally occurring mineral in soil that can pollute water and be harmful to people and fish in great amounts.

