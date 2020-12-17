A Plan Of Action

In a matter of days, the COVID-19 vaccine should roll into Yankton and neighboring South Dakota communities.
“We expect to have the vaccinations by next week,” said Elizabeth Healy, a registered nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) in Yankton.
Thursday, the Avera Health System outlined its distribution plans for the vaccine. Avera officials anticipate they will receive the Moderna vaccine.
Besides Avera, vaccine shipments are also distributed to the Sanford and Monument health systems, the other major providers in South Dakota.
ASHH will play a major role as a regional distribution hub, Healy said. She also works as the vaccine coordinator with health partners throughout the region.
The South Dakota Department of Health distributes the vaccine using an allocation method, Healy said. Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls will distribute the vaccine to regional hospitals in the network.
“The process works like a hub and spokes,” she said. “For Yankton, we (ASHH) are receiving the vaccine for our region and hub.”
Besides serving the hospital, ASHH will distribute the vaccine to Sister James Nursing Home, the Human Services Center and independent assisted-living centers and nursing homes.
In addition, ASHH will work with vaccine distribution to other communities, Healy said. She used the example of Avera St. Michael Hospital in Tyndall.
“Tyndall and other critical-access hospitals will receive their own allocation of vaccines and will serve as the hubs for their area, so they will introduce the vaccine (to those facilities),” she said. “Tyndall will serve their hospital frontline workers, and they may also serve their independent nursing homes and assisted-living centers.”
TAKING IT IN PHASES
The South Dakota allocation can only be used within the state, according to Dr. David Basel, Avera’s vice president of quality. The vaccine can be given to non-residents, but it cannot be transported to Nebraska or other states, Basel said.
“People can cross state lines, but the vaccine can’t,” he said.
The vaccinations will be given in phases, targeting a different population group. The first phase will focus on front-line health care workers treating COVID-19 patients, along with workers at long-term care facilities. The next phases cover residents in long-term care facilities, followed by first responders and correctional officers.
Other target groups include those 65 and older, K-12 and college teachers and staff, those in congregate living, funeral service workers and critical workers.
The general population, particularly those considered low risk, likely won’t receive the vaccine until March or April, Basel added.
For its distribution to the general public, Avera will set up clinics requiring appointments for vaccinations, Healy said. The first shot will be followed by a booster at a later time. The booster is considered crucial because it raises and maintains the immunity for a longer period.
“We do not want to waste one dose of vaccine, so we expect each person to commit to both doses of the vaccination,” Healy said.
Those who receive the vaccination will remain for 15 minutes for observation, Healy said. The procedure is commonly used for first-time vaccinations in case of any reactions, she added.
After receiving the shot, a person may experience a sore arm and possibly other symptoms, Healy said.
Numerous procedures maintain the vaccine’s integrity during shipment and when it arrives, according to ASHH pharmacy director Matt Merkel.
“Moderna contains a very delicate piece of genetic material,” he said. “We have secured a courier service for delivery to our sites. We have to make sure these temperature requirements are maintained through the entire shipping process.”
Clinics are equipped with the proper refrigeration for the vaccine, Merkel said. Once the vaccine reaches room temperature, it needs to be administered within 5-6 hours.
“We don’t want to waste what we consider to be a very precious resource,” he said.
PROVIDING ANSWERS
The most common questions surrounding the vaccine involve its safety and effectiveness, Basel said. He considers the vaccine safe and a far better option than contracting COVID.
“You cannot get COVID from this vaccine. It only contains a small portion of the protein. There is zero chance of you getting infected,” he said. “The protein never gets into the nucleus or DNA, and it doesn’t affect your genetic materials.”
Some reaction can be expected, as with any vaccination, Basel said. “It’s not a sign that you’re getting COVID or influenza. It only says your immune system is ramping up,” he said.
He encouraged all persons to receive the vaccine, if possible. He also noted a great deal of misinformation on social media seeking to discourage vaccinations.
An approximately 60-70% percent vaccination rate is considered the desired level of protection, Basel said. Those infected with COVID are still encouraged to receive the vaccine, as the natural immunity drops off after a period of time.
“If you’ve been infected in the past, you’re welcome to get the vaccination with your priority group. If you chose to wait longer, you should get it within that 90-day window,” he said. “I wouldn’t wait too long. We got a really good supply in the beginning, but you can’t predict for two or three months from now what the vaccine supply will look like.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain about 95% effectiveness, considered extraordinary, Basel said. “It has been a wonderful vaccine as well as exceeding our expectations,” he said.
The vaccine is considered low risk for pregnant and lactating women, Basel said.
Health officials recommend not receiving another vaccination, such as the flu shot, within 14 days before or after a COVID-19 shot, he said. The vaccination is highly effective, but there is still a chance of passing COVID along for a time, which why a mask and social distancing are still recommended.
In response to a media question, Basel said many people may hold concerns that the vaccine has been produced and approved too quickly. However, he believes the vaccine has been intensely studied both through research and clinical trials.
In this case, the COVID-19 vaccine process received an incredible fast track, Basel said.
“The main way they compressed the time frame of this is that the federal government gambled and said they would pay the pharmaceutical companies to start production,” he said.
For any other vaccine, those companies may first be considering production with distribution possibly two years away, he added. “They would need to get production mapped out, but because the federal government paid them, and paid them really well, ahead of time, they could ramp up production months ago.”
In addition, other vaccines are in the pipeline and may come online fairly soon, Basel said. In some cases, a vaccine may require only one dose, he added.
For now, Healy said she remains focused on receiving and dispatching the first batch of vaccine. While already working under tremendously stressful conditions, local health care workers are stepping forward to administer the vaccinations, she said.
“I have definitely learned you have to be flexible. One of the things I don’t know if the vaccination of the community will be by us or by the state,” she said. “We may go back to using the PODs (Point of Dispensing) that we used for the H1N1 vaccinations.”
There is no cost for the vaccine itself, but there may be a service charge for administering the vaccination, Healy said.
THE SOLUTION
While a light appears at the end of the tunnel, Basel urges the public to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing. He also urged caution with the upcoming holidays, much as Thanksgiving provided challenges.
“We have multi-generational families gathered, which is a prime place where COVID is spread,” he warned.
Without vigilance, COVID fatalities could climb again, Basel said. “We have too many discharges from the ICU settings that are because of death,” he noted.
The vaccine will eventually allow society to resume its normal everyday life, Basel said.
“We estimate that 15% of the population has had COVID to this point. We have totally overwhelmed the hospitals and health systems at this point,” he said. “Waiting for 75-80% of the population to get infected (for herd immunity) — it’s unfathomable how many people would have to die in order to get to that level.”
The inoculation provides the only real solution, Basel said.
“This vaccine is the path forward,” he said. “It’s the only realistic path forward.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.