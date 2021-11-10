The Yankton School District (YSD) was among the many honored at the Yankton Middle School (YMHS) Veterans Day Program Wednesday.
Earlier this year, it was announced that YSD was being awarded the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.
Jim White, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) state chair for South Dakota, was on hand Wednesday to present the award to the Yankton School District on behalf of the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
“The Secretary of Defense Freedom Award is a beautiful sculpture of an eagle, a symbol of our country,” White said. “The Honorable Lloyd Austin III, to you, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle, and your staff, would like to say, ‘Thank you for all you do to support the United States military.’ This is a well-deserved reward.”
White also lauded the Yankton community for its support of the U.S. military.
“I’d like to thank all the people who wear the uniform, all the people who have worn the uniform and all of their family members,” he said. “Spouses and kids and grandkids all support work (veterans) do to serve the United States military. On behalf of the Secretary of Defense, I’d like to say, ‘Thank you.’”
Kindle, flanked by Major General Jeffery Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, and Yankton High School Assistant Principal Zach Campbell, accepted the award for the school district. Campbell was the National Guard member who nominated the school district for the Freedom Award.
“This award is very special. I think there are eight employers across the country that are recognized each year,” Kindle said. “This award is about our students here today, those that got up and spoke today. It’s about our community members that are here today and, most importantly, it’s about our veterans here in Yankton and their families.”
Also speaking at Wednesday’s ceremony was National Guard Command Sgt. Major Brooks Schild, a Yankton native who joined the National Guard in 2000, was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Kuwait in 2009. He taught in the Yankton School District for nearly 20 years.
“(Veterans Day) is a day that we take time to remember and honor our servicemen and women who have given everything for this great country,” he said. “Veterans are the defenders of the same principles that made this country great. When they take the oath and sign on the dotted line, they’re agreeing to put their own life on the line for you.”
Leaving one’s home, family and friends is not easy, but soldiers know that they are each part of something greater than themselves, Schild said.
“We’re representing the greatest nation as defenders of freedom,” he said. “We go where we may not really want to go, fighting to protect the rights and freedoms here and around the world so children can grow up in a land of opportunity.”
Men and women from the Yankton area have served in all branches of the military and have been deployed to all places around the globe, Schild said, before including the audience in a brief demonstration.
Schild asked all active military and veterans to stand, as well as those with active service members or veterans in their families and anyone who employs veterans. Most people in the room were on their feet.
“Now here’s the point I want to make,” Schild said. “Take a look around. Deployments and service sacrifice a lot of people, and sometimes we don’t realize that. All these people have sacrificed part of their lives for you. So, if you think your life hasn’t been affected by a veteran, remember what you’re seeing right here today.”
This is why we celebrate Veterans Day every year, and we’ve been doing it for over 100 years, he said.
Marlette commended Schild’s demonstration.
“That is absolutely South Dakota through and through,” Marlette said. “When veterans are honored and you all stand up. You all know somebody that was a veteran.”
It is a pleasure to serve in a state where people respect that, he added.
“The things you do as a school and as a community are truly worthy of this award,” Marlette said. “Think about it; one in eight in the nation, and you are a part of that.”
U.S. Sen. John Thune also shared a few thoughts on what it takes to win the Freedom Award.
“There were 3,382 applicants for this award, and the Yankton School District received one,” Thune said. “Since it was started 25 years ago, there have only been 300 employers across the entire United States of America that have received this award.”
That’s the kind of company the Yankton School District is in, he said.
Without support from the community, members of the South Dakota National Guard could not excel as they do, Thune said, noting that the 114th Air Wing, Air National Guard in South Dakota, just received the top award for combat readiness and performance for the fifth time. Also, this year, the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion received the most outstanding award for any battalion in the country, he said.
The South Dakota National Guard regularly “punches above its weight” when it comes to military service, Thune said.
“You saw a lot of people stand up today, people who have served, veterans. There’s a veteran in your family. There’s a veteran in your neighborhood. There’s a veteran in your community,” he said. “There’s a veteran that you can say ‘thank you’ to and just tell them how much you appreciate and are grateful for their service to our country and our state.”
