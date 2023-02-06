Ashleigh Wabasha

Ashleigh Wabasha

SANTEE, Neb. — A Nebraska state commission may point to the suspicious unsolved death of a Santee, Nebraska, woman as a reason for creating a state liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) cases.

Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. Law enforcement agencies launched a multi-state search. Santee Sioux tribal officials, family and friends sought information, even reaching out for Wabasha to contact them.

