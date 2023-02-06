SANTEE, Neb. — A Nebraska state commission may point to the suspicious unsolved death of a Santee, Nebraska, woman as a reason for creating a state liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) cases.
Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. Law enforcement agencies launched a multi-state search. Santee Sioux tribal officials, family and friends sought information, even reaching out for Wabasha to contact them.
The three-week search ended April 18 with the discovery of her body at an undisclosed location. Law enforcement said she was found on an American Indian reservation.
While authorities didn’t provide a site, their statements indicated she was found on the Santee Sioux Nation in northern Knox County, Nebraska.
No further details have been released on how she was found, the cause of death or circumstances surrounding her death.
On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the case remains open nearly a year later. The FBI took the lead on the case upon the discovery of Wabasha’s body.
“This is still an ongoing investigation. Because of that, I cannot comment further,” said FBI spokeswoman Amy Adams with the Omaha office.
The FBI’s role in the investigation indicates the possibility of foul play.
Now, Wabasha’s unsolved death could play a key role in creating a designated person to work with MMIP cases in Nebraska.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on LB 328. The bill would create a MMIP liaison within the Nebraska attorney general’s office.
Scott Shafer, with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs (NCIA), contacted the Press & Dakotan about its coverage of the Wabasha disappearance and death.
The NCIA has been seeking more information on the case, including the most recent status of the investigation and any new leads.
Wabasha’s case may be included in the NCIA’s testimony at Wednesday’s hearing in Lincoln, Shafer said. The morning hearing will be livestreamed on the Nebraska Legislature home page, he said.
“As part of that testimony, we want to consider highlighting the case of Ashleigh Wabasha,” he said.
The NCIA has remained unable to obtain any updates on her death, Shafer said. The agency has heard rumors and other unconfirmed reports, but his office has learned nothing official so far in the case.
His office hopes the creation of a liaison in the AG’s office could help shed more light on cases such as Wabasha’s.
“It’s really, really hard to get any clear info on this, which again is one of the reasons for this legislation,” Shafer said.
At the time, the Knox County attorney’s office had not filed any charges in the case.
Also, then-Tribal Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels informed the Press & Dakotan that the tribal police had confirmed Wabasha’s body was found. The tribe had no further comment on the case.
Runnels told News Channel Nebraska (NCN) that murdered and missing indigenous women and men is a large national-scale problem, but he’s never seen it hit Santee.
National and regional advocacy groups are shining a spotlight on the magnitude of the MMIP issue. They say the problem has existed for a long time but has not received the attention or focus it needs and deserves.
The MMIP issue ties into a number of issues, from drugs to sex trafficking, advocates say. Indigenous persons, particularly Native Americans, are often targeted, they add.
On its website, the Native Women’s Wilderness organization provided information on the issue at the time of Wabasha’s disappearance and subsequent death.
“Our women, girls and two-spirits are being taken from us in an alarming way,” the post said. “As of 2016, the National Crime Information Center has reported 5,712 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. Strikingly, the U.S Department of Justice missing persons database has only reported 116 cases.”
The website pointed to challenges facing the detection and prosecution of such cases.
“The majority of these murders are committed by non-Native people on Native-owned land,” the site said. “The lack of communication, combined with jurisdictional issues (among) state, local, federal and tribal law enforcement, make(s) it nearly impossible to begin the investigative process.”
The website listed a number of policy initiatives and landmarks during recent years.
In 2021, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, announced the formation of the Missing and Murdered Unit that will focus on analyzing and solving MMIP cases.
Anyone with information on Wabasha’s death can contact the FBI office in Omaha. Other contacts include the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or (402) 288-4261 or Santee Law Enforcement at (402) 857-2527.
For more information on the NCIA and LB 328, contact Shafer at (402) 471-3494 or visit online at www.indianaffairs.state.ne.us.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.