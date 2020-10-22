100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 23, 1920
• Freshman green caps are in evidence at the college now. Starting with the first home football game of the season, they are to be worn till Thanksgiving.
• Pumpkin-heads are appearing in the Jack-o-lantern state these evenings, and Halloween decorations are appearing in store windows over the city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 23, 1945
• Apples went rolling over the countryside last night about 7 p.m. on the curve just north of Eighth St. on Highway 50 when a semi stock-trailer loaded with nearly 600 bushels of apples turned over. Considerable loss resulted in the apples which were estimated at a value of $1500, but the driver escaped injury.
• A formal invitation to attend the commissioning exercises of the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt has been extended to Mrs. Harry D. Sherman of this city. Mrs. Sherman has been asked to attend the commissioning exercises as the guest of her younger son, Lt. Harry W. Sherman who is a pilot attached to the huge carrier.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 23, 1970
• Final plans have been completed for the open house and short program Sunday afternoon honoring Joseph Vinatieri, long-time Yankton businessman, who has been recognized as Yankton’s 1970 “Citizen of the Year.”
• The Yankton High School Cross Country squad faces the first of two tough tests in as many weeks Saturday when they travel to Brookings for the Eastern South Dakota Conference cross country meet. The Bucks will get no rest as they must come back next week to compete in the state affair.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 23, 1995
• Actor Tom Hanks appeared on the Mount Marty College campus Sunday in his role as Forrest Gump. Linda McCartney, wife of ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, showed off her cookbook and photography book. And sports fans could vie for autographs from Dream Team basketball stars John Stockton, Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. Well, to be honest, they weren’t exactly there in person — but they were present on the autographed items they donated to the annual Oktoberfest fundraiser for MMC scholarships.
• Heavy snow is expected across most of the state today, according to the National Weather Service. Weather service officials issued a winter storm watch and snow advisory Sunday.
