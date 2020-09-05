Clay County has recorded its third death related to COVID-19, according to Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The death was one of three reported in the state. The others were in Custer and Lawrence counties. The state’s toll rose to 173.
Clay County reported 19 new infections Saturday, lifting its total to 446. There were 23 new recoveries listed (251 total). There are 192 active cases.
Also locally, Hutchinson County reported four new infections to give the county 55 total cases. There were two new recoveries (34). There are 20 active cases.
Turner County also recorded four new positive tests, raising its total to 92. There was one new recovery (71). There are 21 active cases.
Bon Homme County added three new positive tests, raising its total to 57 known cases. There were two new recoveries (41). There are 15 active cases.
Charles Mix County reported two new infections (124 overall). There was one new recovery (113). Eleven cases are active.
Union County saw two new infections to lift its total to 290. Nine new recoveries were reported (241). There are 44 active cases.
Yankton County added one new case, giving it 253 infections to date. Four new recoveries were reported. There are 66 active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 14,889 (+293);
• Active Cases — 3,057 (+25);
• Recoveries — 11,659 (+265);
• Hospitalizations — 1,068 ever hospitalized (+6); 86 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 204,462 total tests (+2,979); 153,907 individuals tested (+1,614).
In Nebraska, 192 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday. No new deaths were reported; the state toll remained at 404.
Locally, Cedar County added two new cases (52), while Knox (78) and Dixon (67) each recorded one new infection.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 35,661 (+192);
• Active Cases — 8,284 (-15);
• Recoveries — 26,973 (+207);
• Hospitalizations — 2,060 ever hospitalized (+27); 174 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 375,973 (+1,938).
