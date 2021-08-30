Mount Marty Re-Masks

On their first day of classes Monday, Mount Marty University students received an additional assignment — wear masks.
In response to rising COVID-19 rates, the Catholic school with branches in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown instituted a mandatory mask policy that started this past weekend and will continue until further notice.
The mask mandate falls under the school’s “MMUnited Plan,” President Marc Long told the Press & Dakotan. The plan follows the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Our plan calls for us to keep in mind what the CDC is saying about our area. Yankton County is now listed as a high transmission rate area,” he said. “The CDC made that designation late last week, which triggered the mask requirement for classrooms, public hallways and other areas on campus inside buildings.”
The MMU decision isn’t because of any rise in cases on campus, Long said. Mount Marty reactivated its portal Monday and reported no COVID cases. The university will regularly update its information on its website and social media.
“We’re not seeing any issues or concerns on campus. But we are watching closely the high community spread designation by the CDC, not only for our Yankton campus but also our Sioux Falls and Watertown campuses because of the high community spread in (their respective) Minnehaha and Codington counties.”
Mount Marty has used mask mandates, social distancing and online classes in the past, Long said. The university again has set up residence hall areas where infected students can quarantine and recover, he said.
“For me, the most important job that I and the leadership team have is to make sure the campus is as safe as possible. If there is a high transmission rate in the Yankton community, that worries us to some degree,” he said.
“The difference is that, this year, we have a good number of our students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated, and that’s a variable we didn’t have last fall. We plan to offer vaccination clinics on campus next month. We’re encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.”
The mask requirement covers students, faculty, staff and visitors to any of the campuses. At Yankton, those activities include athletics and fine arts events along with Sunday Mass in the Peace Chapel (basement of Bishop Marty Chapel).
The mask policy doesn’t extend to students while in residence halls. They are required to wear masks while in the cafeteria serving line but can remove them while eating in the dining hall. The policy also doesn’t cover outdoor athletics and activities such as the football games and soccer matches at Crane-Youngworth Field and the football tailgate parties at Memorial Park.
For now, MMU plans a regular academic calendar with in-person instruction. However, university officials are monitoring the pandemic, and procedures are subject to change.
The MMU athletic department issued a press release Monday afternoon regarding indoor home events. Masks will be required for all workers and fans in attendance. Players sitting on the bench or in the stands and not in direct athletic participation in the event should be wearing a mask.
In addition to the mask requirement, MMU has limited its classrooms to 75% capacity in order to promote social distancing among students, faculty and staff.
Many of the steps taken last year proved successful and should work well again, Long said.
“The Mount Marty community did an amazing job last (school) year. We had higher-than-expected rates during the fall semester, but the semester was really good. Last year, we had a total of 85 members from all three campuses who tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
“We just have to watch and see what the community transmission rate looks like. We told students, as soon as we can, we want to relax some of these requirements and will be happy to do so.”
MMU students and staff were seen widely wearing masks on campus Monday, which a small sampling of students said wasn’t a hardship for them and something they had already experienced last year.
Elianna Clark, a senior nursing major from Yankton, said she has been required to wear a mask for her clinical work at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
“We had to wear a mask and shield when we got on the (hospital) floor. We couldn’t take our mask off unless we were eating or drinking,” she said. “We nursing students had to be more careful about (protocols) and enforcement of the mask mandates.”
“I think it’s a good thing to keep the (COVID-19) cases controlled. I’m hoping they keep it controlled. Last year, we were required to wear masks to every class. This year, the school is working to have more in-person classes and less of a hybrid (instruction). I don’t want to have another shut down here (at MMU).”
As a health care student and worker, Abby Schoenfish of Menno already wears a mask on a regular basis.
“It’s not really an adjustment for me,” she said. “I’m going into radiologic technology, and I work part-time at a nursing home, so we have to wear a mask at work.”
Dell Rapids native Caleb Kirschenmann sees the impact both as a criminal justice student and as a member of the Lancer golf team.
“Last year, we didn’t know what to expect at first (when classes started). This year, we came more prepared and knew what to expect,” he said. “We got vaccinations from Avera when they offered them on campus. I heard the number of cases is rising, and Mount Marty wants things to be normal. For now, this will just be a part of daily life.”
Long anticipates continued good COVID case numbers for the university and compliance with masks and other regulations.
“Fortunately, we’re in a community like Yankton where we work really closely with the city and Avera. My colleagues in much larger cities have much more complex situations, and their living arrangements can be much denser. It can be challenging for them,” he said.
“For us, it’s been great to rely on the hard work and expertise of a lot of people in Yankton. It’s also related to our ministry and the (Benedictine) Sisters. We have really good working relationships, and it all really helps.”
