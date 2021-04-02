HURON — The Midstates Community and Economic and Development Conference committee has announced the speaker lineup and schedule for its 2021 virtual event. The Midstates Conference works to advance community and economic development in the tri-state region (Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota) through a partnership of public, private and non-profit organizations.
This year’s conference will take place on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9. There is a registration fee for both days and all registrants will receive a zoom link prior to the event to join. Registration is open now and can be done online at bit.ly/medc2021.
The Keynote speakers for the conference are Becky McCray and Deb Brown from SaveYour.Town. Six other speakers from the tri-state area are set to present, allowing participants the chance to learn from peers about practices that lead to success.
For questions relating to the conference, reach out to Jill Sokness with Community and Economic Development, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach (712) 223-9147 or jsokness@iastate.edu.
