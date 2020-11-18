Gail Gubbels retires from Williams & Company, P.C. on Dec. 31, 2020. Gubbels’ retirement party is temporarily postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
In the meantime, you are asked to send your congratulations and best wishes to Gail at: 614 Broadway Ave. or 401 Regal Drive, Yankton, SD 57078.
