100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 11, 1922
• Regulations of the South Dakota state board of health regarding a sanitary water supply are not being very generally observed by the 72 rural schools in Yankton County, according to the report of an investigation made by Miss Margaret Ward, county nurse. It requires that the water supply shall be obtained from a driven well, not from a dug well or cistern, that a sanitary container must be used, a fountain or tank with a faucet, and that water for washing the hands must be provided. Individual drinking cups and towels are also required by the law.
• A slight rise in the stage of the river, of about two and one-half inches, was noted this morning on the gauge. The ice still looks solid, and will require a considerable rise to be dislodged.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 11, 1947
• Recent snowstorms in this section of the state reached mountainous proportions in places where the winds whirled across the fields to drop their burden in heaps along fences and farm buildings. At the Andrew Sorenson farm southeast of Wakonda, a 10-foot drift there was packed solidly enough to support a team of horses weighing 3,600 pounds.
• Reorganization of the Missouri Valley league into an eight-team circuit and the election of new officers was completed at a meeting of team representatives last Sunday in the Yankton city auditorium. Yankton and Delmont were granted permission to withdraw from the Missouri Valley League.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 11, 1972
• The South Dakota Fertilizer and Ag Chemical Association has presented a Conservation and Environmental Award as district winner to Denis Feilmeier of Yankton. The award is in cooperation with the South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts to honor farmers and ranchers who carry out erosion control practices to hold fertilizers and ag chemicals on the land for maximum benefit. Feilmeier was nominated by a committee for the county conservation district. From the six area winners, Larry Hutchinson of White River was named the state winner.
• Final week winners in the annual Jaycettes Baby Picture Contest are Sheila Merkel, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Roger Merkel of Hartington, Jeffrey Scott Hanson, son of Mr. & Mrs. Roger Hanson of Tyndall, John Christian Sandvick, son of Mr. & Mrs. Mark Sandvick of Avon. Prize winning portraits in the final week are Eric Paul Larson, son of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Larson of Meckling, Julie Weimer, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Weimer of Menno and Lori Elaine Kniert, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. James Kniert of Poulsbo, WA. Lori’s picture was entered by her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Olaf Hauger of Volin.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 11, 1997
• Downtown Yankton Business Association is to meet with members, landlords and police to find solutions to parking concerns. The association’s two main concerns are a lack of parking limit enforcement and lack of landlord-provided parking for downtown apartment residents.
• Last year’s federal telecom reforms left out American Indian tribes and is creating legal and technical problems, a panel said Monday at the University of South Dakota. The state’s reservations already lag behind with fewer than half the homes having telephones compared to more than 90 percent statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.