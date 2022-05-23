Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Jason Bartunek, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday for maintenance of financial responsibility, display of plates and alteration or forgery of a registration card.
• Aaron Irons, 23, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Lashawn Cournoyer, 29, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
• Hannah Lukes, 27, Parker, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Justin Lippert, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Charles Thornton, 22, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Robert Tejral, 26, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for speeding, contempt and driving under the influence.
• Keigan Jacobson, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for a reasonable and lawful speed violation; resisting arrest; driving under the influence; driving with a revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license; open container in a motor vehicle; and simple assault (against a law enforcement officer).
• Theodis Smith III, 31, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.