More storm activity could arrive tonight (Tuesday) on the heels of Saturday’s storm that had hail and winds of around 60 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is tracking a system moving into the region, according to NWS meteorologist Jeff Chapman.
“There is another chance of a thunderstorm coming in during the day later on Tuesday,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “It could peak into the night and very early Wednesday, around pre-dawn.”
The system could bring strong to severe storms with the midweek activity, but timing and location details were uncertain as of late Monday afternoon, the NWS reported.
After tonight, the next best outlook for rain comes with 30% chances Thursday night and Friday daytime and night. Daytime high temperatures should remain in the mid- to upper 80s, according to the NWS outlook.
The upcoming system follows localized yet strong activity last weekend, Chapman said. Saturday afternoon’s storm followed a narrow band across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, he said.
“As far as severe weather down there (in the Yankton region), it basically followed two storm tracks that day: One track following north of the Missouri River, while there was another cell to the south of the Missouri River,” he said.
“The track that moved through Yankton, Clay and Union (counties) generally produced a good swatch of dime- to quarter-sized hail with winds upwards of 60 miles per hour. (The area) around Yankton had some pretty good crop damage with wind and hail combination.”
Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt reported storm activity from early Saturday morning through the next afternoon.
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, winds clocked at 55-65 miles per hour (mph) rolled through the county and blew down tree branches but nothing severe, he reported. Campers at Lewis and Clark Lake experienced the high winds.
Parts of the country experienced small amounts of rain, with Lesterville receiving about 0.30 to 0.50 inches, he said.
An isolated storm cell moved through central Yankton County late Saturday afternoon, with some residents reporting a funnel-shaped cloud in the storm.
However, the NWS didn’t classify the activity as a tornado, Scherschligt said.
Around 3:30 p.m., a storm from out of the northwest entered the county and dropped pea-sized hail about two miles near Utica. The storm then moved diagonally toward Volin.
“The storm was about three to four miles wide,” he said. “The hail caused significant damage. It stripped a lot of crops and shredded the corn and beans.”
Crossing the James River north of Yankton, Scherschligt observed the damaged stalks. Yankton didn’t receive any precipitation, but areas north of the city “had a heck of a rain,” he noted.
“You could see hail out of the back side (of the system). It really dropped severe hail as it crossed Highway 81,” he added.
Weather spotters were located at various spots in Yankton County, including north of Mission Hill and near the stockyards on Highway 81 north of Yankton, Scherschligt said.
“They saw a lot of lift in the storm clouds, but not a rotation,” he said.
Sally Schroeder told the Press & Dakotan that the storm hit their property north of Yankton but didn’t affect the family home. However, it damaged the north side of the horse arena that houses her SassyCat Quilting Company business.
The family was continuing clean-up Monday afternoon, she said.
The home and barn are located about 5 1/2 miles north of the Menard’s store in Yankton, or about six miles south of the Highway 81-46 junction.
Scherschligt visited the site to assess storm damage. Schroeder wasn’t home when he stopped by, so he didn’t enter the property. However, he observed a 20-foot section of the barn was gone.
“Looking at the trees on the east side, I would say my best guess was that it was a straight-line wind,” he said.
Scherschligt said he followed the storm system in his truck as far as he could. He began his watch when the storm entered Yankton County, starting with the Utica oil road and ending at the Clay County line. He estimated the winds reached at least 55 miles per hour.
“It came into the county slow, about 15 miles per hour,” he said. “It got faster as it kept traveling. I was driving 50 miles an hour and couldn’t keep up with it.”
Scherschligt received no reports of storm-related injuries or fatalities.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls, the storm tracked east-southeast from roughly Utica to the Beresford-Hawarden area. Volin, Mission Hill and Wakonda were also likely impacted. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.
At 5:25 p.m. Saturday, the NWS posted the following on Twitter: “Heads up Yankton County! A small storm near Utica moving east at 40 mph will likely produce brief torrential rainfall and hail up to dime size as it moves toward Volin and Wakonda through 6 p.m.”
No rain amounts were immediately available.
The Yankton area was also hit by a storm early Saturday morning. There were some downed branches reported at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area. There was also a report of some campers heading to shelter during the storm.
Sunday saw mostly sunny skies and cool weather but swept by strong northwest winds. A wind gust of 47 miles per hour was reported at the Yankton airport shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Elsewhere in the region, Bon Homme County Emergency Manager Eric Elsberry received a wide range of rainfall reports following Saturday’s storm.
“I have had various reports, usually secondhand, of anywhere between .50 inches and 5 inches of rain in various spots,” he said. “(We received) some minor wind damage, (but) no one seems to have said anything about hail.”
Clay County Emergency Manager Layne Stewart reported some small branches and twigs down in Vermillion but no damage reports from anywhere else.
Douglas County Emergency Manager Pat Harrington received no storm damage reports over the weekend.
In Cedar County, there were a few center pivots damaged south of the Highway 81& 84 Junction, and a farm building had a roof blown off near Laurel during Friday’s storms No damage was reported from Saturday’s weather.
The Press & Dakotan contacted area counties Monday afternoon but didn’t receive additional information on any storm activity or damage,
With the possibility of some storms later this week, Scherschligt advises the public to remain aware during the Fourth of July weekend. In addition, he advised that the recent rains produced some green grass, but the soil remains dry and fire conditions still exist.
He encouraged people to remain cautious, aware of weather conditions and practice fire safety when camping or in other situations.
“Stay safe,” he added.
Press & Dakotan Editor Kelly Hertz contributed to this report.
