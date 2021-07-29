• Tracey Kleinmeyer, 34, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Ryan Kushman, 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Krista Fulghum, 37, Granite Falls, Minn., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Ambrose Tyndall, 38, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Theodis Smith III, 30, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Department of Corrections hold.
• Shaylanna Lewis, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Michelle Stahly, 53, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Kelli Whitehead, 42, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault.
