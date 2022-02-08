Hospitals Officials: Check Mental Health During Pandemic

During an update on the COVID-19 situation in local hospitals Tuesday, health officials emphasized the importance of monitoring one’s own mental health.
In addition to taking a physical toll, Dr. David Basel, internal medicine physician and pediatrician at Avera Medical Group, told attendees at a press conference Tuesday that the pandemic has taken a demonstrable mental health toll as well.
“There are many reasons why that is: concerns about one’s own health and, concern about one’s family — maybe someone got COVID, maybe someone died of COVID — there are a lot of families going through grief for all those reasons,” he said. “Also, concerns over daily things, the change in your social structure, what you can and can’t do, concerns about jobs and finances, all that stress and anxiety.”
Anyone who feels that they may be suffering should reach out for help, he said.
“Some signs that you might need to reach out as individuals include using alcohol or other substances to cope,” Basel said. “If you are using more than seven drinks a week or more than three to five drinks in a session, is not a healthy amount of alcohol. Please reach out so we can help you reduce that.”
Other signs that an individual could need help include acting withdrawn, sad or anxious; having difficulty engaging with friends or family; performance issues at work or school or thoughts about hurting yourself or others.
“COVID has put stresses on us like nothing we have seen in years, and it’s having an impact,” he said.
He encouraged parents to talk to their children and families to talk with each other about their feelings.
Basel and Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president, medical officer and hospitalist for Sanford USD Medical Center, also discussed declining COVID case numbers.
Though new infections are beginning to fall outside the hospitals, medical staff at health facilities are still dealing with a flood of COVID patients, Basel said, adding that both Avera and Sanford Health are experiencing similar hospitalization numbers.
“After the first few weeks of January, we doubled the number of hospitalizations,” he said. “We peaked the last week in January and pulled back 20%-30% from there, but it’s still considerably higher than at any point in 2021.”
As of now, the situation has improved and leveled off from where it was a couple of weeks ago, Basel said.
“The spread rate has also fallen below 1.0, which is a key number, for the first time in weeks if not months,” he said. “That also provides some optimistic news that the case count may start to decrease a little bit.”
But, things aren’t there yet, Basel cautioned.
“We still have patients that are dying in the ICU,” he said. “In fact, last week was probably one of the deadliest weeks we’ve had on record with 25 patients dying from COVID.”
Wilde encouraged individuals to wear the best, most effective masks they can get and to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
He also said he would continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted.
“By getting boosted, you will significantly reduce your chances of getting severely ill and hospitalized due to COVID, and in turn, help our hospital capacity,” he said, noting that the data regarding natural immunity is not as clear.
Everyone has some risk of getting a severe case of COVID, and the chances of that increase with age, weight and health conditions, he said.
“Younger, healthy people probably will not get severe COVID, yet some do with devastating consequences, and we have cared for them,” Wilde said.
Some patients improve after just a couple of days and go home, but most must be hospitalized for an average of eight days, he said.
“They will need machines to force oxygen into their lungs, their kidneys often shut down and they will need dialysis,” Wilde said. “If they cannot think or swallow for themselves, we place feeding tubes. Some will survive and recover slowly and over months. Some do not survive.”
These statements are not to frighten, but to make people aware of what hospitals are working with on a daily basis, he said.
Hospitals have also been struggling with staff shortages due to COVID infections.
“Just a few weeks ago, we had close to 500 workers who were out with COVID either with symptoms or had tested asymptomatic positive,” Basel said. “Now, that’s dropped down to under 100 for the first time in a long, long time.”
Basel credited the overall drop in cases to members of the public taking COVID precautions by testing, isolating, quarantining, masking and getting vaccinated and boostered.
“Over the last several weeks, we’ve sat up here several times and really asked the public to step up and help us out one more time, and the public responded,” he said. “That is why we are seeing some hope on the horizon.”
Also at Tuesday’s press conference:
• Officials said the Moderna vaccine is set to receive full FDA approval;
• The age range for the Pfizer vaccine likely will be lowered by the end of the month to include infants as young as 6 months.
