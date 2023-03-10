HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, March 16, at the District Office at 251 4th Street SW in Huron, at 9 a.m.
Items on the agenda are:
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 3:47 am
1. Director Area 5 appointment;
2. Update from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on upstream reservoirs and 2023 releases on the James River;
3. Funding request from S.D. Lakes & Streams Association to conduct a study of the economic impacts of zebra mussels in South Dakota;
4. Funding request from Lake Byron Development Association for bank stabilization at Lake Byron in Beadle County;
5. Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
6. Update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project;
7. District update from staff, directors, and chairman;
8. Public comment on items not on the agenda;
9. Any other business that may come before the Board.
