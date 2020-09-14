100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 15, 1920
• Up to this noon today a little over 400 hunting licenses had been issued by the treasurer of Yankton County, with four non-resident licenses. All this spells doom for a good many downy ducks that are sleeping peacefully for the last time tonight – at least it does if the hunters get all they think they will.
• Notice from Wm. J. Thomas, Chief of Police: The increasing dangers, incident to children using the streets as a playground, make it necessary for the Police Department to take severe measures in stopping the practice. Parents are notified to warn their children not to play in the streets because of the danger from automobiles.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 15, 1945
• Word has been received here that S2-c Gordon Hoopes, one of the few survivors of the sinking of the heavy cruiser Indianapolis on July 30 in the Philippine Sea, is in a base hospital on Guam. Hoopes, awarded the Purple Heart, writes that his wounds are healing and that he’s receiving the best of care.
• Six of the original group of pupils who attended school in a dugout in the West Prairie district were present at their annual reunion last Friday, the reunion this year being held in the Wakonda park. Members of the group present were Albert Gustad, A.B. Anderson, Iver and Henry Stoem, Mrs. Ben Gustad and Mrs. Dina Stene.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 15, 1970
• Yankton School board members Monday night heard proposals for expanding classroom and auxiliary facilities for the district Middle School to a 1,000 student capacity.
• The Yankton Federated Woman’s Club launched its 75th anniversary year Saturday with its opening luncheon and program at the Chateau. Over 100 women were present to take a slide trip through Germany with a group of Yankton High School students and two instructors.
25 Years Ago
Friday, September 15, 1995
• With more than 1,000 Yankton students riding the bus to and from school on a regular basis, the task of transporting children in the school district is no small matter. Twenty-eight commercially licensed drivers cover the district’s 25 daily routes.
• Yankton’s Jill Kirschenman draws a bead on the ball during her No. 2 singles match with Vermillion’s Molly Lavin in high school tennis action at Fantle Memorial Park. Lavin won the match 10-8 but posted a 6-3 victory in the dual. It was the Gazelles’ first home action of the season.
