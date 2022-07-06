The Yankton County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, upstairs at Czecher’s Sports Bar and Grill.
They will discuss the upcoming Teenage Republican Camp, as well as make plans for our float in the Riverboat Days Parade. They will discuss the recently completed Republican Convention and the outcomes of local and constitutional elections. They will also hear from local and state elected representatives.
You are invited to attend to discuss political and world news of the day.
