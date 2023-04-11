Wednesday Drive and Diners commence their summer driving activities and will meet for their annual organizational meeting Wednesday, April 12, from 5:30-8 p.m. in the reserved dining area at Pizza Ranch in Yankton.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in driving their classic, muscle, hot rod, or sports cars. There are NO fees or dues to join this group.
This year, the group is planning its annual “Cruise the Park” Memorial Day ride, as well as being involved in a poker run and car shows. They do “drive and dines” every two weeks to various eateries throughout the local area. Come out, see old friends and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow automotive enthusiasts.
For additional information, contact Bill McMenamy at 605-660-5878 or Gary Becker at 605-660-1857.
