2 Critically Injured In Accident

VERMILLION — Two people, one described as a “pediatric patient” in a news release from Vermillion Fire/EMS Chief Matt Callahan, were critically injured in a traffic accident near the intersection of S.D. Highway 50 and 471st Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from Callahan, the Vermillion Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to the single vehicle accident at 2:30 p.m. and discovered that a pickup had left the roadway and ended up on an angle in a ravine/creek bed approximately 100 yards down from the roadway.
The pediatric patient was able to leave the vehicle and was at the roadway when first responders arrived. This patient was transported to Sanford Vermillion Hospital and flown from there via Avera Careflight to a trauma center.
A second person remained trapped in the vehicle. Medical and fire personnel extricated this patient from the vehicle and the person was transported by ambulance to a nearby landing area. The patient was transferred to a Mercy AirMed helicopter and airlifted to a trauma center.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Responding units besides the Vermillion Fire/EMS Department include the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Union County Sheriff, Avera Care Flight and Mercy AirMed.
