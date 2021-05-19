CASES DISPOSED:
MAY 1-7, 2021
Hailey Marie Wagner, 716 Maple St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Frank E. Feden, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Jane Stavem, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
James Donald Bauer, Tilden, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $215.50.
Kyle David Collins, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Elijah Thomas Russaw, 1310 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Elijah Thomas Russaw, 1310 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Stephanie Deanne Simpson, 1003 Pearl St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Brandon Burket, Midland; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Kyle Jay Goodmanson, 248 Deerfield Drive, Yankton; Limitation on tree stands; $97.50.
Kaitlin Rose Paulson, 1604 Peninah St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Dakota James McCloud, 1702 W. 31st Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Lisa D. Drum, Walthill, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Norman S. Ford, 106 Maplewood Lane, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jake Anthony Keller, San Diego, Calif.; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Dustin Casey Fischer, 809 James Pl., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Melanie Rae Berntson, Elk Point; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Rick Allen Hoogendoorn, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Shad David Thompson, O’Neill, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Matthew S. Hoesing, Maskell, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Karla Corchado Vargas, 1403 Oakwood, Apt. 7, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Gregory Scott Eide, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Antoine Gay, 1001 Memory Lane, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Danyalle Renae Reynolds, 413 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; $673.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Thomas Bitsos, 1006 Whiting Dr. #201, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Genardo R. Rosa, 1403 Oakwood Dr. #7, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Peter Enns, Winkler, MB; Overweight on axle; $262.50.
Asiah Wayne Gibson, Lesterville; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Melinda J. Vogt, 712 W. 5th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jerauld Mueller, 2400 Douglas Lot 58, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Lacey Sprakel, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ricky Lee Bye, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jonathon Lee Getz, 504 W. 17th Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Alicia R. Jacob, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ryu Pinilla Betancourt, 1105 W. 8th #307, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Caleb Joseph Wiskur, Elkton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Douglas Melvin Jeske, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Douglas Marvin Siebrandt, Bancroft, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $638.50.
