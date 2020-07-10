South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily online update by the Department of Health.
According to media reports, three deaths were reported in Pennington County, two in Hughes County and one in Minnehaha County.
The state death toll from the novel coronavirus stands at 107.
Locally, Union County recorded eight new positive tests Friday to bring its total of known cases to 148. One new recovery was reported. The county’s number of active cases rose to 24.
Yankton County saw one new case, its 84th. One new hospitalization was reported (8 overall). The county, which reported its first death in Thursday’s update, has 11 active cases.
Clay County recorded one new test, giving it 93 known cases. Two recoveries were reported (79).
South Dakota statistics for Friday included:
• Total Cases — 7,401 (+65)
• Active Cases — 886 (-18)
• Total Tests — 88,542 (+1,232)
• Hospitalizations — 726 ever hospitalized (+8); 65 currently hospitalized (+4)
• Recoveries — 6,408 (+77)
In Nebraska, 198 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Thursday, along with two additional deaths that bring the state’s toll to 284.
The state now has 20,634 known cases, with 201,249 total tests processed (+3,180).
Total hospitalizations were 1,419 (+14), with 100 currently hospitalized (+3).
Recoveries stood at 15,206 (+175).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.