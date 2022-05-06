From P&D Staff Reports
On Tuesday, the Bon Homme School District patrons will decide two seats on the board.
Voters will choose from among Amanda Larson, Jason Humpal and Raya Nagel for two 3-year terms. The seats are at-large positions.
Humpal currently serves on the board, while Larson and Nagel are challengers, according to school business manager Gary Kortan. A new member is guaranteed, as incumbent Janet Wagner did not run for another term.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Springfield school gym, Tabor community center and Tyndall elementary commons area.
