Iverson Calls It A Career At MMU

Wanted: Women’s basketball coach at a small college in Yankton.
Chuck Iverson opened a job posting in the mail three decades ago and immediately passed it to someone else.
“At the time, I wasn’t even thinking about it for me,” he said.
No, Iverson, then the athletic director and boys’ basketball coach at Redfield High School, wanted to ensure that one of his coaches would have every opportunity to expand their career.
It was, as Iverson now describes it, a professional courtesy.
He and his wife, Carla, were settled comfortably in Redfield and Iverson enjoyed what he was doing. He said he wasn’t looking to leave — he had, after all, never been an athletic director at the college level and had never coached girls’ basketball.
A few weeks later, Iverson found himself talking with Doug Martin, who had previously hired Iverson as his assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota from 1985-88. The topic of the opening for a women’s basketball coach at Mount Marty College in Yankton came up, and Iverson was asked about his interest in the position.
“I remember telling Doug, ‘I haven’t thought about it,’” Iverson recalled.
The following day, Iverson received a phone call from Dean Specht, a vice president and acting athletic director at Mount Marty. The message was simple: Why not at least come down to Yankton and give the college a look?
“Carl and I thought, ‘If it doesn’t work out, we’re still young, we’ll find something else,’” Iverson said.
Instead, Iverson — a Vermillion High School graduate and former University of South Dakota star — was hired at Mount Marty in March 1991 to take the reins as head women’s basketball coach and athletic director.
That began a three-decade long association with the small, Catholic, Benedictine college in Yankton.
“Some days, it feels like it’s been that long, but other times it seems like yesterday,” joked Iverson, who officially retired from Mount Marty University on June 30.
Iverson spent 26 years as athletic director and helped build the athletic department into one that sponsored four varsity sports when he arrived in 1991 to one that today sponsors 20.
He also spent 17 years as the women’s basketball coach and put together a resume that featured 252 wins, four conference championships and two trips to the NAIA national tournament.
Iverson’s impact goes far beyond numbers and statistics, according to former head baseball coach Andy Bernatow who recently took the reins as athletic director.
“His impact on his players, the athletic department and coaches has been immeasurable,” Bernatow said. “His guidance and wisdom have been very influential on the development of those around him as athletes, coaches and co-workers.”
Bernatow, a 1999 Mount Marty graduate, experienced Iverson’s leadership in all three phases, he said, but one specific memory stands out.
When he was hired as the Mount Marty head baseball coach in 2004, Bernatow had visions of restoring the championship glory that former coach Bob Tereshinski had established in Yankton. The start to Bernatow’s tenure in 2005, however, was not how he had pictured it.
“I was really distraught during my first season,” Bernatow said. “I would email Chuck every one of my practice plans, really as a notion that I am committed and trying my best to work through this difficult stretch.”
During one particularly rough stretch for the baseball program, Iverson came down to Bernatow’s office with a simple pep talk.
“He told me to stay after it and that he had the right coach in place, and that he knew I could get it going in the right direction,” said Bernatow, who went on to win 444 games in an 18-year career.
With Iverson at the helm of the athletic department early in his tenure, Mount Marty moved its sports programs into the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference (SDIC) and later into what became the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in 2000.
It was during that time that Corey Westra first met Iverson while Westra was working at Dordt College in the 1990s. Those early meetings with the 6-foot-9 Iverson certainly left an impression, Westra said this week.
“They were huge, and he was this intimidating guy,” Westra said.
Over the years, Westra — who later became the commissioner of the GPAC — said he learned that Iverson was, in fact, “a big guy with a big heart for college athletics.
“I want to congratulate him on a tremendous career and being an example of what is right about sports,” Westra said.
In 2008, Iverson stepped aside as Mount Marty’s women’s basketball coach and transitioned into a full-time role as athletic director, and it was a move he said was difficult — Iverson said he felt like he was “cheating both jobs” and that the athletic department deserved a full-time leader.
Iverson went through another transition in 2017 when he stepped down as athletic director and assumed a newly created assistant role when Mount Marty hired Chris Kassin as AD.
“That was going to be a one-year thing,” Iverson joked.
“(Kassin) talked me into staying around, with everything that was going on with fundraising, with us adding football and with the fieldhouse project.”
During Iverson’s tenure, Mount Marty greatly expanded its athletic footprint: The school added men’s and women’s sports in track & field, cross country, golf, soccer and tennis, and also added softball, archery and shotgun sports.
In addition to modifications to Laddie E. Cimpl Arena and Riverside Field, Mount Marty also secured partnerships to use Crane-Youngworth Field, Williams Field and the Easton Yankton Archery Center during Iverson’s tenure. The Mount Marty campus then experienced another transformation when the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse opened in 2020.
In other words, a lot has changed since those early days at Mount Marty when Iverson and his family, wife Carla and three children, moved to Yankton.
Iverson said he clearly remembers one of his first basketball scrimmages and having his wife and children there, a scene that he joked also featured his son, Colton, carrying around a basketball while in diapers.
“All of them grew up around basketball,” Iverson said. “They all grew up to love it.”
And now, after three decades, their father is stepping away from Lancer land.
“I don’t know how I’m going to handle it, that’s for sure,” Iverson said, with a chuckle.
As difficult as it has been to step away from a place he’s loved for 31 years, Iverson said he is confident that the new leadership within the athletic department will keep the ship headed in the right direction.
“Everybody has such great history with the college already, and they’ll all do a great job,” Iverson said.
So what’s next for him?
For as many times as he’s been asked recently what he plans to do next, Iverson said he’s asked similar questions of people in similar situations. He said that what he hears quite often has been some variation of, “Don’t plan anything; just see what happens.”
With grandchildren in three different locations, Iverson also said he and his wife plan to travel and explore different parts of the country.
What he doesn’t plan to do, though, is stray too far from supporting the Lancers, albeit in a much different fashion.
“It might seem like the weirdest thing to think about, but at that first basketball game I eventually go to, I won’t stand in the same corner I always have all these years,” Iverson said. “I’ll have to go find a seat now.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.