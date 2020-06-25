SIOUX FALLS — A Springfield man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Trudell Smith Jr., 29, was indicted on Aug. 14, 2019. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on June 24, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
Smith was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse/Juvenile Delinquency in February 2008. As a result of the conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender.
The indictment alleges that, between May 27, 2019, and Aug. 13, 2019, Smith failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
Smith was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
