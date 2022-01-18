In The Rezone

A hops farm west of Yankton is getting a new lease on life as a potential area attraction.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted 3-1 in favor of rezoning the land containing 6th Meridian Hop Farm from rural transitional to agricultural land.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch was the lone vote against the change.
Ryan Heine, the landowner who had made the request for the change, said his hops farm operation — which began in 2014 — shut down to the public last year.
“There’s issues about our alcohol license and whether we’re zoned properly,” he said. “This rezoning will fix that. This will allow us to continue to operate our agri-tourism (business) and to grow it into something that will be of real value and an asset to Yankton.”
Even before getting underway with the hearing on the Heine rezone request, deputy zoning administrator Bill Conkling took the time to address rumors that have been spreading in the community about the intentions of the property owner.
“There was an editorial with a lot of incorrect information,” Conkling said. “This property is currently zoned rural transitional (RT) and permitted use in rural transitional. There was a threat that there’s going to be a hog barn. That’s not in any of (Heine’s) plans. He could put animals in there right now if he wanted to in RT. I think there was a lot of hysteria created that’s unnecessary. This isn’t about bringing a CAFO in or anything like an animal feeding operation.”
He said he wanted to address this due to a high volume of calls into the zoning office asking about the rezone request.
Heine said the rezone would allow for them to get a conditional-use permit for a bar as needed or exhibition space.
Conkling added the RT-zoned areas don’t allow for larger events to be planned on a property.
“One of the concerns was, with the home occupation, you’re not supposed to bring a bunch of people out,” he said. “If it’s rezoned ag and he does a CUP for a bar, it would be used like it’s been used, but it would make it conforming.”
More than a dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the discussion, with the vast majority speaking in support of Heine and the rezoning request.
However, some did raise concerns about what may happen down the road with the property.
“I don’t know what happens if they sell the property later with the zoning if the zoning stays,” one area resident said. “That might be a concern. I like the idea of the hops farm, but I really don’t like the way that we’re getting there.”
Klimisch said he wasn’t in favor of an agricultural rezone either, stating he’d like to see an alternative method used.
“There’s a way, in my opinion, for him to get everything he wants,” he said. “He could rezone the small portion where he wants his venue into lakeside commercial, which a bar is a permitted use. He wouldn’t even have to go through a conditional-use (process). That seems more appropriate. … (Or) put it as a planned-unit development. Let’s describe exactly what he wants to do in it and have it zoned that way. Nobody is against him having his hops farm and a few animals. I’m certainly not — I’ve been there before and I think it’s a great venue and adds a lot. But what I think people’s concern is what happens 10-20 years down the road?”
Commissioner Don Kettering, who participated via Zoom, spoke in favor of the rezone request.
“This property has been used for agriculture for all of the time the county has been in existence,” he said. “Mr. Heine and/or his family have used it for agriculture and have never put livestock down there. As a county, we initiated the option for him to apply as to what he wants to do. I’m in full support of Mr. Heine’s request.”
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox was absent during Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved several other rural transitional rezone requests, none of which generated discussion;
• Approved requests for medical cannabis dispensary, cultivation and manufacturing licenses for Mellow Monkey. These requests will be forwarded on to the state for further review and final approval;
• Approved requests for medical cannabis dispensary and cultivation licenses for Royzzz Growzzz. These requests will be forwarded on to the state for further review and final approval;
• Passed the annual load limits resolution;
• Approved ARPA funds to be used for personal protective equipment and radios for the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
