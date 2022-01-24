100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 25, 1922
• Another week will see Yankton’s ice harvest completed, it was said today by those who are engaged in the work. By the end of the present week all local store houses will be filled and practically all private orders will have been cared for. The ice is of better quality than for some time. It is perfectly clear and solid and almost entirely free from sand.
• Donald Hayes and H.H. Hamilton have purchased and taken possession of the Meridian Company, jobbers and wholesalers of candies, gums, tobaccos and the like, and have formed the Yankton Wholesale Company to care for the business. They will continue in the old Schwenk-Barth location on Walnut and Second, where the Meridian Company has been doing business.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 25, 1947
• An unusual treat is in store for the general public of this area when the Washington high school band of Sioux Falls, one of the most outstanding and colorful organizations of its type in the middle west, comes to Yankton on Sunday, February 2 to play a 3:00 afternoon concert at the Yankton high school auditorium. The program is being brought here under the sponsorship of the Yankton County Education association.
• A special meeting of the Yankton board of city commissioners was called Thursday afternoon for the purpose of drawing up a resolution establishing the fact that the city of Yankton now owns the Meridian highway bridge crossing the Missouri River here, and that, said bridge will be made toll-free when the city’s $700,000 bond issue has been paid.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 25, 1972
• The Yankton United Fund has reached 100% of its 1971-72 goal of $28,025. This is the highest United Fund goal ever attained in Yankton, according to Marv Steffes, general fund drive chairman.
• The Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center has been relocated and is now at 306 Mulberry St. in Yankton. The center was formerly located at 114 Broadway. The Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center is a community facility which provides services in the areas of evaluation, treatment and prevention of mental and emotional problems on an outpatient basis.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 25, 1997
• Michael Alan McWilliams, son of Roger and Nancy McWilliams, Utica, received the Boy Scout of Americas’ highest award Jan. 19. For his Eagle Scout Project, he planned, organized and completed a landscaping project at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Yankton.
• Former state lawmaker Jim Abbott has applied for the vacant presidency at the University of South Dakota, making him the second former politician to seek the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.