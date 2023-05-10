BATH — South Dakota FFA is dedicated to premier leadership, personal growth, and career success and is therefore proud to support South Dakota FFA members in their post-secondary education. The following scholarships were awarded at the 95th State FFA Convention in Brookings, on Tuesday, April 18.
• The Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Endowment for students studying animal science. The recipient of this $2000 scholarship is Brooklyn Mettler, Menno
• Mary Hansen Memorial Scholarships is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Mary Hansen Memorial Endowment for FFA members who are State FFA Degree recipients from Minnehaha or Lincoln counties. This year’s area recipients of the $750 scholarships include Michael Kjose, Beresford, and Owen Bovill, Alcester-Hudson.
• Blue & Gold Scholarships are offered by the SD FFA Association to any graduating senior who has been active in FFA pursuing further education. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships include Shane Rist, Centerville.
• The Marsh Agricultural Scholarship is for students studying agriculture and is sponsored by Doug and Claire Marsh. The recipients of this $500 scholarship are Ashlynn Smith, Alcester-Hudson, and Ashlyn Tapio, Parkston.
• The Bob Titus Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Sioux Falls Ford, and was established in memory of Bob Titus, father of past state FFA officer Jenny Titus-Jacobson. The recipient of this $500 scholarship is Madison Pankratz, Parker
• CHS Foundation Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the CHS Foundation sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients include Jayden Carlson, Beresford.
• Post-Secondary Ag Scholarships are for students currently studying any area of agriculture at a SD postsecondary school. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners: Twin City Region Northland Ford, Farm Credit Services of America, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Agtegra, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, Titan International, C & B Equipment, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients include Madison Hofer, SDSU, Freeman.
• WLC Scholarships are sponsored by the CHS Foundation as a special project of the South Dakota FFA Foundation to aid high school members in attending the FFA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. Recipients of these $1000 scholarships include Riata Bultje, Andes Central.
The SD FFA Foundation supports agricultural education, and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
