Fire Danger Remains A Substantial Risk In Yankton Co.

A grass fire in Yankton County Monday afternoon drove home the fact that the area is still primed for fires.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that crews were summoned to a blaze at 2 p.m. Monday at a residence along Highway 50 west of Yankton. A spark from a burn barrel set a backyard on fire and did minor damage to a deck attached to the house.
“It still gave the homeowner a pretty good scare,” Nickles said.
No injuries were reported and crews were on scene for about a half hour.
Nickles also responded to a second small fire along SW Jim River Road later in the afternoon.
He said the area isn’t in dangerous territory on the National Weather Service’s fire index.
“Today we were in low and (Tuesday) we go into moderate,” he said. “We’re not in too bad of shape; however, today was kind of an indicator of how dry it is.”
He said that conditions in the area are magnifying the fire threat.
“If it says it’s ‘moderate’ the fire behavior is acting like it’s ‘high’ or even ‘very high,’” he said.
It’s hit or miss as to whether the coming week will see the fire danger mitigated or exacerbated.
“It looks like we’ve got a chance of rain coming, maybe on Wednesday or Thursday,” Nickles said. “They’re also talking some wind with it and it’s supposed to warm back up this weekend. Until we get some rain and get the grass good and greened up, we’re still going to have some potential of grass fires.”
Nickles said, no matter what type of burning someone is doing, it pays to keep an eye on the conditions in the coming days.
“Watch the weather ahead of time a few days in advance when you’re doing some burning,” he said. “Make sure you call in when you’re doing your controlled burns so you can find out what the fire index is.”
He added that, while the conditions are right for wildfires, there isn’t a county-wide ban in place at this time.
“A full fire ban takes a (County) Commission action recommended by the area fire chiefs,” he said.
Burning is suspended on a day-to-day basis when the fire index reaches Very High, Nickles added.
