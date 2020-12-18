The Yankton School District Is Debt Free

“Community involvement, transparency and fiscal responsibility” — the promise of the Yankton School District (YSD) is paying off.
In the monthly “Kindle’s Korner” published in Thursday’s Press & Dakotan, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle announced that the school district is debt free, having made the last payment on its General Obligation Bond earlier this month.
“There is no debt on any of our facilities district wide, including our high school, middle school, four elementary schools, administration building, CMTEA building or Crane Youngworth facility,” he said. “There are few governmental entities and schools not only in South Dakota, but across the country that can actually say they are ‘debt free,’ but the Yankton School District can!”
Kindle thanked the patrons and business community in Yankton for their support of the Yankton School District.
“We have applied for and received grants and no-interest loans, as well as cultivated donors and built community partnerships all to provide resources for the district,” Kindle said. “Our Crane-Youngworth facility is an example of a multi-million dollar project which was debt-free when we had our dedication ceremony.”
The manner in which that project was funded enabled YSD to put its existing resources towards its outstanding debt, YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz told the Press & Dakotan.
“One of the many goals I had when hired as the superintendent eight years ago was to get the finances and long-term planning of our school district in a good position including our general fund, insurance fund, special education fund and capital outlay, as well as our overall debt structure,” Kindle said. “While there are many factors that can impact any one of these areas or all of them at any time, we have been able to put all four in a very good position.
“I also believe you must be transparent and involve your community.”
Originally, the school district took out the loan in 2009 in the form of more than $7 million in capital outlay certificates for some renovations and additions, Bietz said.
“The school board passed a resolution to issue capital-outlay certificates, which generated the financing, and we did the renovations,” he said. “The scheduled repayment was over 12 years, from 2009 to 2020 with a semi-annual payment of about $693,000.”
The school district essentially borrowed its future capital outlay cash flow, and, just like any other loan, budgeted for its repayment and paid it off, he said.
These payments were made to the Capital Outlay Fund, not the General Fund, which was the subject of February’s property-tax opt-out vote that approved an additional maximum $1,850,000 levy for a maximum of four years.
“In 2012, we actually refinanced it, too,” Bietz said. “Rates were very favorable and we saved ourselves about $150,000 in interest.”
At this time, there are no immediate plans to borrow more money, he said.
Bietz added that, though YSD has a strategic five-year plan in place, it has been temporarily derailed by COVID, so it’s difficult to say at this time what is next for the school district.
“Our focus has been, and will continue to be, transparency,” Bietz said. “We’ve worked really hard at making sure that our finances are solvent, that the school district’s operational needs are taken care of, while still making sure that our obligations are met.”
