The 11th District of the South Dakota Nurses Association is sponsoring a benefit for the Servant Hearts Clinic at the Yankton Pizza Ranch, 15th and Broadway, on Monday, Nov. 15, from 5-8 p.m.
Nurses will be present at the Nov. 15 event to facilitate food services and respond to any questions you may have.
The Servant Hearts Clinic located at 232 Capital, meets every Monday from 5-7:30 p.m. This is a free faith-based clinic to assist community members who may be uninsured or under insured to access health care throughout the Yankton area. The staff focus includes physical, emotional or spiritual health needs. No appointments are necessary. Persons seeking care are seen on a first come, first serve basis. Those who experience limited health care due to income, language or other barriers are welcome.
No narcotics are prescribed. Other needs not covered at the clinic are dental health, prenatal care, immunizations, sexually transmitted diseases, chiropractic procedures, X-rays or emergency situations. Persons under the age of 18 will be referred elsewhere.
