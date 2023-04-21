SCOTLAND — A Sioux Falls woman faces assault, eluding and drug charges after leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit Thursday night that went through Scotland and reached 120 miles per hour (mph) at one point.
Theresa Ray Whaler, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs told the Press & Dakotan that the pursuit began in McCook County and proceeded through Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties. The pursuit ended with Whaler’s arrest west of Scotland.
The agencies involved in the response included the South Dakota Highway Patrol; the McCook, Hutchinson and Bon Homme sheriff departments; and the Tyndall and Springfield police departments.
In court documents, Maggs described the sequence of events and his probable cause for Whaler’s arrest.
At 6:04 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff was patrolling Highway 37, north of Highway 50, when he heard a unit in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Highway 81. He made contact with Bon Homme County units and told them to set up in strategic locations in case the pursuit entered the county.
At 6:16 p.m. the pursuit entered Bon Homme County and the vehicle being pursued (a white Volkswagen with paper plates) went southbound on Highway 25 through the town of Scotland at 50 mph.
At 6:17 p.m., the driver turned off Highway 25 into a residence south of Scotland. Two units attempted to block the vehicle in at the residence. The driver of the vehicle used the white Volkswagen to ram a patrol car and then reentered the roadway northbound on Highway 25.
The vehicle traveled northbound at speeds of 120 mph entering the city limits of Scotland at 80 mph and where residents were gathering on the sidewalks and the school was preparing for a play at the city hall.
The car turned east by the school at 6:20 p.m., drove around on the side streets behind the school and then turned back southbound on Highway 25 traveling out of town again at a high rate of speed.
At that point, the pursuit involved various law enforcement. At first, officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but a unit later made contact with the suspect at a rural intersection. The suspect used her vehicle to strike the patrol vehicle in the front driver’s side. The unit pursued the vehicle north until she turned west on Jim River Road.
Maggs said he was out of his vehicle around 430th Avenue and 292nd Street attempting to deploy spike strips when the suspect vehicle and a unit drove past him. Both vehicles had noticeable damage on them at this time, he said.
Maggs then joined the pursuit.
Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed at a rural site, and officers began arriving on the scene. An officer attempted to open the passenger side door of the suspect vehicle, but the attempt failed. Another officer then kicked the passenger side window out of the suspect’s car, and she was dragged out of the vehicle through the passenger door and placed face down in grass in the road ditch.
Officers searched the vehicle where they found a small amount of marijuana, and a glass pipe that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.
The classification for each charge is as follows:
• aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, a Class 2 felony;
• aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony;
• Possession of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor
• Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Whaler is currently being held in Yankton and will before Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering at 10 a.m. April 26.
