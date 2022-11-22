Use Care When Cooking This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving week has arrived and with it the inevitable additional kitchen time.
As the holiday approaches, amateur chefs across the area are being urged to use care so local firefighters don’t have to assist in their kitchens as well.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan keeping cooking equipment clean is a priority.
“Keep your stove and ovens cleaned,” he said. “Some of our significant incidents that we see — especially when the oven gets put into the self-cleaning mode — excessive spillovers in the oven tend to cause a little bit of a flame issue and then they think they’ve got a fire in the oven. Make sure (you) put something down to catch the over-spill if (you) think it’s going to happen.”
He added that the area around you should be clear of kids as well.
“Maintain a clear area of three feet, especially with children,” he said. “They shouldn’t be allowed anymore than three feet in front of the oven. If you’ve got a stove with knobs in the front, buy safety features so children can’t walk up to them and try to turn them.”
Sometimes even clothing can present a hazard while cooking.
“Don’t wear loose clothing,” Nickles said. “They could brush by a burner and ignite the clothing.”
He said it’s also important not to store combustible items on a stove or in the oven.
“From time to time, we will see an incident like that where the storage of Tupperware or even pans with plastic handles ignite while they’re doing a preheat on the oven,” he said.
But even with enough preparation, small pan fires can start.
Nickles said it’s important to know what to do in such an instance.
“If you have a pan catch on fire on top of a stove, don’t try to move the pan, don’t throw water on it, don’t use flour,” he said. ‘We recommend you just take the lid, lay it on top of the pan, turn the burner off and leave it alone. Most of the people that we’ve seen get burned in cooking fires is because they tried to move the hot pan while it was either burning or even after it was snuffed out with the lid and it’s still hot enough that it can reignite.”
Over the last couple of decades, one piece of equipment that’s gained popularity is the turkey fryer. With that popularity has come the notoriety of spectacular fires when users do not heed instructions.
However, Nickles said there’s been a positive development involving the fryers as the technology and the knowledge around its use have improved.
“Around here, we’re not seeing as much (accidents) as we used to,” he said. “It’s been advertised so well to be careful with turkey fryers and not to leave them unattended. When you buy a turkey fryer today, it’s got a timer on it and it’s only allowed to cook for so long, so if it’s unattended, it shuts itself off. It’s kind of a nuisance, but it’s a great safety feature that helps out.”
He said that one of the big things to avoid is dropping a frozen turkey into a fryer.
“It causes a boil-over and that boil-over will hit the burner on the cooker and results in a major fire,” he said.
