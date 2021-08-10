100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 11, 1921
• Improvement of the river front with the aim of making it one of the beauty spots of the city is included in next year’s program of the Yankton park board. The plans include grading and leveling of the river bank from the vicinity of Walnut street west to Broadway, and from thence on up the Ohlman hill. The park area will be planted with blue grass, walks and driveways will be provided, benches installed and the whole front made attractive by landscape gardening.
• Work at the bridge continued steadily today, the frames, the mule derrick and the tramway extension to Pier 4 all being scenes of varied activity.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 11, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 11, 1971
• The 1971 South Dakota Coaches clinic was held in Huron Monday and Tuesday and the Coaches Association announced its annual winners at a banquet Tuesday night. Max Hawk, Yankton High School, was named High School Football Coach of the Year.
• History embracing the Meridian Highway Bridge building and the Depression have been stored in an old unused icebox on Hilary Hoesing’s farm southwest of Hartington, Neb. Mr. Hoesing said the personal effects of his father were set aside after his death and only recently has he been going through the papers. The elder Hoesing was a resident of St. Helena and was in the first car that crossed the bridge at 11:15 a.m. October 5, 1924. As a toll he gave a ten cent fractional paper U.S. currency dated 1874. A certificate stated others in the car were D.B. Gurney, Mrs. D.B. Gurney, W.E. Heaton, T.A. Anthony, S.M. Hohf, W.C. Lusk, M.R. Magner and E.J. Dowling.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 11, 1996
• No paper
