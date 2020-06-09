100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 10, 1920
• Bacon and eggs combined with more than 100 graduates and former students of Yankton College on the banks of the Jim river this morning for a successful picnic which preceded the alumni business meeting.
• Mission Hill is to have a new elevator building. When the Farmer’s Union gets their new building erected they will have one of the finest elevators in this part of the country. Work on it is rapidly progressing.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 10, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 10, 1970
• A major mechanical breakdown at the Yankton Water Plant this morning will mean that practically no water can be treated by the plant today, City Manager Rufus Nye announces. He urges citizens to use water sparingly today. It is hoped that the necessary repairs can be made today and the plant operations will be back to normal Thursday.
• Work is progressing well on the 15th St. bridge over Marne Creek. All concrete work has been completed and city forces are graveling the roadway. The Milwaukee railroad started Monday on work across its tracks.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 10, 1995
• Leo Hallan was the first to ride Yankton’s new bus service, and he would do it again – often. Ron Willman drives the Yankton Community Transportation Bus which began service on Monday. The Yankton Community Transportation Program purchased the bus, a 1986 model with more than 100,000 miles.
• The University of South Dakota has named North Carolina-Asheville assistant coach Lynn Griffin as their seventh women’s basketball coach. The 27-year-old Griffin replaces Gary Larson, who resigned following the 1994-95 season after five years of coaching the Lady Coyotes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.