After legislators learned that Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration didn’t apply for a share of $1 billion in nationwide cybersecurity grants for county and city governments, one legislator suggested funding grants with state money.

The revelation about the state’s non-participation in the federal grant program emerged during a legislative summer study committee meeting on county funding earlier this month. The state refused about $5 million in fiscal year 2023 from the grant and will turn down even more funding in fiscal year 2024, a representative with the Department of Homeland Security told legislators. South Dakota and Florida are the only two states that haven’t applied for the federal funding.

