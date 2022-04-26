PIERRE —South Dakota high school students still have time to enter this year’s Lesson Learned teen safe driving campaign where they can win $10,000 for themselves and another $10,000 for a school-sponsored activity or program.
Lesson Learned is in its sixth year and is held in April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month. It is sponsored by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, which provides the prize money.
The deadline to enter is April 30. To participate, students must complete a two-minute safe driving quiz at https://drivesafesd.com/lesson-learned. Once completed, their names will be entered into the drawing. They can also share the quiz with friends to get extra entries. The website also tracks participation rates of South Dakota schools.
Last year’s winner was Austin Faw, a senior at Edmunds Central High School in Roscoe. He donated the $10,000 school share to his school’s athletic department.
