South Dakota saw its biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than two months in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health.
There were 1,105 new cases reported, the largest weekly increase since Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, three new COVID-related deaths were posted, raising the state toll to 3,099. No new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Current hospitalizations stood at 74, up two from last week. There were 30 new hospitalizations posted.
New area South Dakota COVID cases included: Bon Homme County, +32; Charles Mix County, +18; Clay County, +13; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +9; Union County, +14; and Yankton County, +42.
New area hospitalizations were recorded in Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+1) and Yankton (+1) counties.
