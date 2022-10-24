Johnson Talks With Officials About COVID Regs
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (center) received a tour of Yankton's Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Monday, led by Regional President & CEO Doug Ekeren (left) and Lindsay Flannery, vice president of Patient Care Services (right).

 Courtesy Photo

With COVID-19 still impacting the American health care system, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson spent a portion of Monday afternoon at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital learning how the Yankton facility has been working to deal with the continuing pandemic yet provide sound care services to the Yankton region.

Johnson, who is facing Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel in the November election, toured the hospital with Regional President & CEO Doug Ekeren and Lindsay Flannery, vice president of Patient Care Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.