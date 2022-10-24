Johnson Talks With Officials About COVID Regs

With COVID-19 still impacting the American health care system, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson spent a portion of Monday afternoon at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital learning how the Yankton facility has been working to deal with the continuing pandemic yet provide sound care services to the Yankton region.
Johnson, who is facing Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel in the November election, toured the hospital with Regional President & CEO Doug Ekeren and Lindsay Flannery, vice president of Patient Care Services.
“America is still trying to recover some of this hangover from COVID,” Johnson stated in a press briefing following his tour. “And the federal government is making it harder for health care providers like Avera to get back to normal.”
He cited a “slew of COVID regulations” that are making it difficult and complicated for health care systems. He was told there are “192 COVID-era regulations that are still in effect that don’t need to be in effect.”
“So, I think the message I need to take back to D.C. is, health care is difficult enough without the federal government hanging more millstones around these folks’ necks.”
He cited a nationwide nursing shortage, to which Avera is not immune. “However, I have been really impressed with (Avera’s) willingness to develop homegrown nurses,” he added.
As for the subject of affordable health care, particularly medications, Johnson pointed to 340B, a program whereby the large pharmaceutical companies are able to provide hospitals that provide services to the low-income Americans a better deal on prescription drugs.
“Those pharmaceutical companies don’t like the program — they seek to undermine it every time they get an opportunity — and I am just so proud of our (congressional) delegation, they are such staunch supporters of 340B,” Johnson stated. “That is a hill our delegation should be willing to die on.”
“I understand that the pharmaceutical companies don’t like giving a deal to Avera,” he continued, “but those savings are passed on to the consumers. That allows health care systems to do a better job of serving lower income Americans. We have got to protect 340B.”
Ekeren pointed out that “it does not cost taxpayers any money.”
“Americans pay far more for pharmaceuticals than any people in every country on the planet,” Johnson noted. “And I do not begrudge the pharmaceutical companies a return on their investments, especially their research and development budgets.”
Johnson said other countries’ citizens are only paying cost for medications because of deals their governments have made with pharmaceutical companies. So, in order to recoup their lost profits, those pharmaceutical companies are charging American consumers higher prices.
“I think Americans are getting a raw deal, and I think we need to place some of the blame for that on those other countries,” he stated. “The pharmaceutical companies are happy to let us pick up the tab while they cut side deals with the rest of the world. I think we are going to see a bipartisan push to make sure that we are not getting a much worse deal than what the rest of the world is getting.”
