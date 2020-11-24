A Season Of Giving Thanks

The Press & Dakotan Has Once Again Asked Area Students What They Are Thankful For This Thanksgiving. Here Are Their Responses ...
AVON
Avon Preschool
Jayden A. — I am thankful for my toys!
Brynn B. — I am thankful for my baby cousin, Royce!
Dayton B. — I am thankful for my blanket!
Addisyn F. — I am thankful for my big brother, Daxton!
Haven H. — I am thankful for my Mom cooking the turkey!
Gabe J. — I am thankful for my toys!
Mason J. — I am thankful for my toys!
Eli O. — I am thankful for my brother, Blake!
Oaklie P. — I am thankful for my baby sister, Huntlie Jo!
Jaden R. — I am thankful for my little brother, Jordan!
Finn R. — I am thankful for my blanket!
Lucy S. — I am thankful for my friends!
Josie S. — I am thankful for my family!
Beckett S. — I am thankful for my baby brother, Hudson!
Stetson V. — I am thankful for little brother, Brixton
Tyson V. — I am thankful for my Dad cooking the turkey!
Cowan W. — I am thankful for my baby sister, Tylee.
———
Second Grade
I am thankful for my family because then I would be lonely. I am thankful for my toys because I would be bored without them. I am thankful for shelter because then I would be cold. I am thankful for food and water because without them I would die. — Rex B.
I am thankful for my family because I would be lonely without them. I am thankful for nature because it would be boring. I am thankful for school because we wouldn’t learn. — Haley B.
I am thankful for holidays because I get to spend time with my family. I am thankful for Hank because I would be lonely without him. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me. I am thankful for my mom because she taught me how to walk. — Kaylee D.
I am thankful for God because he made the world. I am thankful for my family because I love them. I am thankful for my teacher because without her I could not learn. I am thankful for my friends because I would be lonely without them. — Keira F.
I’m thankful for God because he made us have life. I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps us learn. I’m also thankful for my family because they love me and I love them. I’m also thankful for school because we get to see our friends. — Shaeleigh G.
I’m thankful for my family because I would be lonely without them. I’m also thankful for my grandma. She is our only babysitter and if we didn’t have her my mom and dad wouldn’t be able to do the things they want. I’m also thankful for my friends because if I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t be able to play with anyone. I’m thankful for sports because it always gets me out of the house, gets me moving, and is just fun to me. I’m thankful for food and water because we can’t live without it. I’m also thankful for my aunt and cousins because they come play with me. — Emersyn H.
I am thankful for my dad because he lets me run the combine. I am thankful for my mom because me and her cook together. I am thankful for my family because they keep me company and play with me. — James N.
I am thankful for my cat Garfield because without him I would be lonely. I am thankful for my teacher because she is kind and she’s beautiful. I am thankful for God because he watches over us all the time. I am thankful for my family because without them I would be super sad. — Johanna N.
I am thankful for my dog because he sleeps with me. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches us. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. I am thankful for nature because it’s cool to listen to. I am thankful for my family because they like me. — Charlie P.
I’m thankful for my family because they give me food and shelter. I’m thankful for my tablet because I would be bored without it. I’m thankful for my school because without it I wouldn’t be smart. — Nicholas S.
I’m thankful for my family because I couldn’t live without them. I’m thankful for my friends because I would be lonely without them. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me. — Remington V.
I’m thankful for my mom and dad because I love them. I’m thankful for Jesus because he loves everyone. I’m thankful for God because he loves me. I’m thankful for my teacher because she is a good teacher. — Jon V.
I’m thankful for my parents because I wouldn’t be alive without them. I’m thankful for my friends because I would be lonely without them. I’m thankful for food and water because I would starve to death without them. — Greger V.
I am thankful for my family because my dad helps me do stuff and my mom because she does my laundry and cooks and does the dishes. I am thankful for my horse because then we would have to walk and I like cows because if we didn’t have them we wouldn’t have any steak to eat. I am thankful for machines because we would have to use horses. I am thankful for my friends because I would be lonely. I am thankful for God and Jesus because God made everything and Jesus because he forgives our sins. I am thankful for sports because they keep me in shape. I am thankful for food and water because I would not survive. — Colt W.
I’m thankful for my family because they are always there for me. I am thankful for my friends because they are there when I need someone to talk to. I am thankful for God because without him I would not have a good life. I am thankful for my teacher and school because they help me learn. I am thankful for food and water because I would probably not have a long life. I am thankful for nature and animals because I would not have a good life without it. I am thankful for shelter because if I did not have shelter I would be cold. I am thankful for sports and toys or else life would be boring. — Whitley W.
———
Third Grade
I am thankful for my family because I live in a house with them instead of on the street. I am thankful for my dogs because they cheer me up when I am sad. I am thankful for my town because there are stores. I can buy things from Ron’s Market and A-1 so I am not starving. I am thankful for my school because without it I wouldn’t know anything. — Kensley D.
I am thankful for getting to come to school because I get to learn and see my friends every day. I am also thankful for sports because all of the sports that I do are fun. The thing I am most thankful for is my family because I get to live with them in my beautiful house and I love them. — Rowan B.
I’m thankful for my house because it keeps me from getting wet. I am also thankful for my school because I get to see my friends and learn. The thing I’m most thankful for is my God because He is the one that created the world. — Jaelin R.
I am thankful for my family because they care for me. I am also thankful for books. I love to read! My favorite part is looking at the pictures! — Mya C.
I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. Food is another thing I am thankful for. If I did not have it I would starve. I am most thankful for my family because they take care of me. — Palmer P.
I am thankful for my house because it has food and water that I can eat and drink to keep me alive. Another thing I am thankful for is school because I get to learn and play. The last thing I am thankful for is my family because they keep me company. — Quinton L.
I am thankful for my cats because they spend time with me. I am thankful for my family because I play with my brother and my sister and I play Roblox-Bloxburg with my sister, and my mom and dad help me with my homework sometimes. I am thankful for my teacher because she lets us do fun stuff and sometimes she helps us with our work. — Jessica H.
I’m thankful for holidays because I get a break from school and work. I get to do fun stuff instead of work. Breaks help clear my mind. — Tucker T.
I am thankful for my friends and family because they care for me and watch out for me. I am thankful for my community because they do good things. — Lydia L.
I am thankful for my pets because when I am sad they will lick me and cuddle with me. I am also thankful for my family because when I play softball they cheer me on. But the thing I am most thankful for is God because He gave us air, water, earth, food, trees and other resources. — Sydney J.
I am thankful for school because I get to see my friends and I get to learn. I am also thankful for animals because I can have a pet and I get to play with them too. I am also thankful for trees and grass because I can breathe to stay alive. I am very thankful for my house because I get to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and I get a bed. I am also thankful for water because I can stay alive. I am most thankful for my family because they are nice to me, take care of me, and make sure I am safe. — Ashley S.
———
Fourth Grade
I am thankful for my best friend Bailey because she helps me when I am sad. She makes me laugh and smile. And she plays with me. I am also thankful for books because they can teach you lessons and entertain me. When I am at home, I can get bored easily and books are great then. I am thankful for food! It keeps me alive and keeps me from being hungry. — Abegael O.
I am thankful for my family because they love me. They take care of me and encourage me in sports. I am thankful for school; it’s weird I know but I have learned a lot of things from it. — Sean S.
I am thankful for my family and food and my best friend Raegan. I am also thankful for school and my house. I’m thankful for all of them because if I didn’t have these things I wouldn’t be me! — Addison L.
I am thankful for friends and family because they give me support and love me. I’m also thankful for my food and house because it keeps me warm and there is some place to sleep. I’m thankful for sports because it is an activity and I do dance, soccer, swim team, basketball, volleyball, and softball. I’m thankful for the mall too because you can buy stuff. I’m also thankful for Jesus because he died on the cross for people and he saved our life. I’m thankful for my life. — Raegan B.
I am thankful for my mom because she works hard so that we can have food and water and a house to keep us warm. She also helps us feel better when we get hurt. I’m also thankful for my dad because he does about the same things but he taught me to weld. I’m also thankful for my friends because they keep me company and they help when you get hurt and when you’re sad and play with me. I am also thankful for Madden21 so I can play when I’m bored and it’s very fun. I am thankful for football. — Jacob S.
I am thankful for books because they help us learn and become better writers. I think the best books are dog novels because I love animals. I’m thankful for school because you need to learn. I think the best part of school is the fun activities. I am thankful for Abegael because she helps me through the tough things in life. She is my best friend and has most of the same interests as me. — Bailey W.
I’m thankful for family because they care for me. I give mom candy sometimes and we share it. We play together outside too. I am thankful for friends because they help me with words and cheer me up. I am thankful for Mr. Lagge and Mrs. Knodel because they help me and they’re really great to me. — Mya L.
I’m thankful for my mom and dad because they’re nice, kind, and loving. They are my everything. I love my family so much. They make me happy and help me. I am also thankful for my dog. She helps you feel better when you’re sad. She makes the whole family laugh. I like to lay on her and watch starts. — Zander F.
I am thankful for my family, my house, and food. I’m thankful for my family because they cheer me up when I’m sad. They are always there for me when I need them the most. I’m also thankful for my house because it gives me shelter and I have a bed to sleep in. I am thankful for food and water. It helps me survive. And on hot summer days, water tastes so good. I’m thankful or lots of stuff. — Isabelle M.
I am thankful for freedom and for the people who fought for it. I appreciate the people who have worked in the military and the people who died in the wars. I am thankful for family because they are always there to support me. — Bentley B.
One thing I’m thankful for is family because they love me and care about me and are nice. Another thing I’m thankful for is food because we would starve without it. — Brielle V.
I am thankful for my family because they play with me and make food for me. I am also thankful for my friends because they play with me, and they like to do sports too. And I’m also thankful for food because it tastes good and if I wouldn’t be alive if I didn’t have it. — Brenson R.
I’m thankful for clothes because we need them. It would be gross and very weird too if we didn’t have them. I’m also thankful for food and water because I need them to survive. I am thankful for technology because we can get lots of things done and do fun things on the internet. — Beau T.
I’m thankful for the military because they try to keep us safe and they risk their lives. I’m also thankful for my family because they all cheer me up and they keep me healthy. And I’m thankful for food they keep me alive and healthy. — Treyton D.
I’m thankful for my parents because they feed me. They are cool and fun and give me a place to live. I am also thankful for my dog because he’s there for me when I am sad and he’s always so playful. I’m thankful for my cats too. — Mason M.
I am thankful for school because it makes me smarter. I’m thankful for video games because they are fun and make time go by quickly. I am also thankful for my home because it keeps me warm. — Tyson H.
I am thankful for family, toys, and school. Toys help me relax a little and school helps me learn. I’m thankful for my family because without them I would be lonely. — Gabriel I.
I am thankful for my family, cousin, grandparents, and friends because they care for me. And they like to play with me and tell me funny jokes that make me giggle. — Ava J.
I am thankful for my family because they help me and buy me clothes. They take me to school and do lots of things for me. I am also thankful for school because it makes you smart and it helps you learn more about life. — Austin D.
I am thankful for friends and family. Friends are kind and they help you and play with you. Family makes you food and helps you live. — Grayson R.
I am thankful for decomposers. If it wasn’t for them our planet would practically trash. I am thankful for my family. I would be as bored as a turtle doing a marathon. I am thankful for video games. They make me relax and i get better at them. — Kuyper R.
———
Fifth Grade Class
I am thankful for my family because they help me with my work and they help me stay safe. — Thayne T.
I am thankful for my little sister because I like playing with her and she is super cute. I am also thankful for my family. I am thankful that we are in school. — Brooklynn R.
I am thankful for my family because they give me protection, food, happiness, and they make me laugh. I am thankful for our crops every year because without them we wouldn’t have anything to eat. I am thankful for drawing and art. I am so thankful for my teachers who help me every day. — Hoyt B.
I am thankful for my family because they give me food and love. I am also for sports because they are fun. — Alvin G.
I am thankful for playing football because it’s fun to play with my friends. I am thankful for my family. They give me everything I need and we have fun together. I am also thankful for my friends, tubing with my friends, and getting to hang out with my friends. — Easton S.
I am thankful for God because when my sister was little she had a really bad sickness and God helped us through it. I am thankful for my family because they always love me. I am also thankful for teachers because I wouldn’t know as much as I do. — Kaydence M.
I am thankful for my family because they give me shelter, food, and kindness. I am also thankful for friends because then I am not lonely. I am thankful for drawing because I love to do it. — Hope S.
I am thankful for my family because without them I wouldn’t have a home, food, or love. I am thankful for school because without it I wouldn’t have as much knowledge as I have now. I am also thankful for my teachers. — Garrett I.
I am thankful for my family and friends. I am also thankful for my horse. My horse is a lot of fun when I am with it. I am thankful for my sister. She is sick and I hope she gets better. I am thankful for my teachers and my school. — Kaelee P.
I am thankful for my parents, my sisters, and my pets. I love to hang out with them. I am also thankful for friends because we have fun together. — Irelynn S.
I am thankful for my family because they make things fun. I am thankful for friends because they entertain me when I am bored. I am thankful I get to play basketball. — Jeanah R.
I am thankful for movies because they entertain me. I am also thankful for drawing because it is awesome. It is something that I am really good at. — Olivia F.
I am thankful for my family because they protect me. I am also thankful for basketball because it is fun and I am good at it. I am thankful for my pets because they are fun to play with after school. — Bree V.
I am thankful for my family because they are fun to be with. I am thankful for basketball because it is fun to play. I am thankful for my pets. They are fun to play with, too. — Bailey K.
I am thankful for football because it is a fun sport. I am also thankful for my family because they shelter me. We also have fun together tubing and I am thankful to do that. — Parker P.
I am thankful for sports because I play them and also watch them on TV. I am also thankful for my friends because we hang out and play. I am thankful for my family, too. — Weston B.
BEADLE SCHOOL
Mrs. Mueller’s Kindergarten Class
Easton P. — I am thankful for my mom, Santa, my dad, nature, and Jesus.
Philah H. — I am thankful for Macaroni and Cheese, turkey, my friends, my mom and dad.
Keegan S. — I am thankful for love, my family, God, my brother Blake.
Rhys P. — I am thankful for turkey, Santa, Rudolph, my Elf on the Shelf, and my mom and dad.
Berkley R. — I am thankful for my family, my cat Smoochie, pizza, my teacher, and Christmas.
Ivy M. — I am thankful for my dog Max, my family, unicorns, my friends, and flowers.
Deysia S. — I am thankful for shrimp, Brussel sprouts, my kindergarten friends, and my family.
Jackson W. — I am thankful for my mom, my friends, sausage pizza, Christmas, and math.
Porting H. — I am thankful for cheese, flowers, the color blue, and dance.
Brody B. — I am thankful for turkey, toys, love, my house, and my pets.
Emerson L. — I am thankful for my mom and dad, my friends, my grandparents, and my teacher.
Grace T. — I am thankful for Jesus, my family, my dogs, and my great grandma.
Phoenix M. — I am thankful for my family, my friends, corndogs, and my dogs Harley and Bella.
Hadley Z. — I am thankful for my grandparents, my dogs Eddie and Walter, my cousins, and turkey.
Piper B. — I am thankful for my family, my dogs Candy and Bo, macaroni and cheese pizza, and unicorns.
Makenzie C. — I am thankful for my mom and dad, Minecraft, apples, and school.
Avaya D. — I am thankful for turkey, pepperoni pizza, ice cream, and books.
Karsten G. — I am thankful for my family, pepperoni pizza, school and my friends.
Molly F. — I am thankful for my bike, my scooter, Easter, and turkey.
Ellie K. — I am thankful for Easter, Christmas, turkey, my mom.
Oliver H. — I am thankful for my friends, my class and teacher, Minecraft, and my family.
Oliver S. — I am thankful for turkey, my Wii, my teacher, and my grandma and grandpa.
Archer N. — I am thankful for El Tapatio, my sister, and chips.
———
Mrs. May’s First Grade Class
I am thankful for my dog because she plays with me. — Ximena
I am thankful for my aunt Kykey, my mom, dad, and my family. They help me spell words. — Blake
I am thankful for my mom and dad, family, cats, and dogs. They are nice to me. — Rylie
I am thankful for my cats because they play with me. — Aria
I am thankful for my family. The took me to Disney World. I am thankful for my cats because they play with me and my grandpa and grandma, they play with me. — Riken
I am thankful for my family because they buy me stuff. I really like my mom, dad, grandpa, and grandma. They let me do fun stuff. — Wes
I am thankful for my mom and dad, especially my baby sister, also my grandma and grandpa because they care for me. — Dominick
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they help me pick out my clothes. — Mary
I am thankful for my family because they play with me. We do fun things together. — Aubrey
I am thankful for my dog because I love him and my mom and dad are nice because they are kind. — Chase
I am thankful for my mom and my dad, my brother, my sisters, pets, grandma and grandpa. I love them and they love me. And I love God. — Hattie
I am thankful for my brother because he is crazy and plays with me. — Addie
I am thankful for my family, my mom and dad, and my sister and my brothers. — Benson
I am thankful for my family. I like to play with my brother and my sister. — Eli
I am thankful for my dad. He plays soccer and kicks the ball as hard as he can. — Jaxx
I am thankful for my mom, sisters, dad, dog, grandma and grandpa because they play games with me. — Maverick
I am thankful for my friends, Mrs. May, my mom and dad, and brother. I like when my friends play with me. — Stella
I am thankful for Mrs. Schurman because she is so, so nice. I’m thankful for my family because they love me. — Ollie
I am thankful for my mom and dad. They help me put decorations up. — Logan
I am thankful for my mom and dad, sisters, brothers, and my dog Rufus. I love my family because they give me toys. — Aliah
———
Mrs. Herrboldt’s Third Grade Class
I am thankful for water because it keeps us alive. I am thankful for my family because they are nice. I am also thankful for school because I can learn new things. — Adelyn G.
I am thankful for my family because they keep a roof over my head. I’m thankful for my brother and sister because I get to have fun with them. I am thankful for my grandma because I get to talk to her whenever I need to. — Lamonte C.
I’m thankful for bravery because it can get people out of tough situations. I’m also thankful for family because they’re always there to cheer you up and they care for you. I’m thankful for technology because when you’re bored they can entertain you. I’m thankful for food because without it, we couldn’t survive. — Jase S.
I’m thankful that my family is not sick because then I could not see them. I could not hug them. l am thankful for my pets when I was lonely they played with me. I’m thankful for my parents when I was having a hard time with a math problem they helped me. I am thankful for my friends when I’m falling down they helped me up. — Kennedy M.
I am thankful for my family because they help me when I need it. I am also thankful that we are back in school and I get to see all of my friends. I also am thankful for my dog, Lola, because she is really fun to play with. — Brynley S.
I’m thankful for my family because they help me. I’m thankful for water because if I didn’t have water, I’d be dead. I’m thankful for clean air because if I had polluted air I would be coughing a lot. — Gabe S.
I’m thankful for my family and friends because they’re always there for me. God and Jesus because they’re here with us. I’m thankful for teachers because they help us learn. — Mariah T.
I’m thankful for school and teachers, and mom and dad. I’m thankful for my family and sis and brother. I’m thankful for my friends and God. — Adrianna B.
I’m thankful for my family because they help me out. I’m thankful for people being kind because it’s the right thing to do. I’m thankful for helping people because it’s kind. I’m thankful because it’s good to help others. — Oliver K.
I’m thankful for my mom and dad because they’re always there for me. I am thankful for my PS4 because I get to play on it as long as I want. I’m thankful for my Brother because I like to spend time with him. — Liam B.
I’m thankful for my family and for my friends and for my teacher and God . I’m thankful for my ps4 and for fortnight and minecraft. I’m thankful for my phone and for my Chromebook. — Nathan L.
I’m thankful for my parents because they’re kind to me and help me with things. I’m also thankful for my puppy because she is playful and she licks me. I am also thankful for my family because they are nice. I’m also thankful for my things because some people don’t have some things. — Paisley M.
Some things I’m thankful for are…My family, my friends, and my home! I’m thankful for these things because they are there for me, they care for me,they stand up for me, and they protect me. — Hailey N.
I’m thankful for my friends because we play outside together, we have fun, we help each other out, we make new friends, and it’s the right thing to do. We show kindness to others. I’m also thankful for our school because we make new friends and our teacher help us too. I’m also thankful for our teachers because they work hard and we work hard too. — Hendrix K.
I’m thankful for my family and siblings because they help me and they are nice to me. I’m also thankful for my dogs for playing with me. I’m also thankful for my teacher because she teaches me. — Roman T.
I am thankful for my mom. She helps me clean my room. I help my mom take care of the Kids. I like how she built my room and she does a good job. I love her. She is my mom. She helps me lots. she takes care of me. My mom is the best. — Ally R.
I am thankful for my family because they are very kind and helpful to each other. I am thankful for God because he gave us love, peace, and life. I am thankful for all my pets because they keep me company all the time and have fun together. I am thankful for life because I get to help everyone I meet. I am thankful for my house because it can keep me safe from bad weather. — Audrina M.
I’m thankful for my grandparents and parents for helping me. — Brandon A.
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me and make me happy. I am thankful for my friends because I like to have fun with them and they play soccer with me at school. I am thankful for food so I can eat and have food on the table. I am thankful for my house so I can sleep and have something that protects me. I am thankful for animals so I can cuddle with them and play with them. — Kailee G.
BON HOMME
Mrs. Christi Schmidt First Grade Class (Tyndall)
I am thankful for my friends and my pet dog, Rusty. — Sophia S.
I am thankful for my family, toys, and friends. — Emma J.
I am thankful for my house, God, and friends. — Liam C.
I am thankful for my family, pets, and health. — Paisley V.
I am thankful for my pets, food, and famiy. — Michael C.
I am thankful for music, school, and food. — Cecilia M.
I am thankful for my family, pets, and friends. — Ava E.
I am thankful for my pets, music, and food. — Emmett S.
I am thankful for my pets and family. — Presley S.
I am thankful for God, pets, and my family. — Khloe M.
I am thankful for my pet chicken and school. — Kaden J.
I am thankful for my family, God, and my dogs. — Patricia B.
I am thankful for my pet dog, Kenzy, and God. — Emersyn B.
FREEMAN ACADEMY
Grades 1-3
Talents
Home
All the seasons
Needing God
Kind friends
Food and water
Useful clothes
Lord
Family
Outstanding doctors
Resting place (bed)
— By Jesse W., 2nd Grade
The Lord
Home
A school building
Names
Kids
Friends
Understanding people
Luck
Food
Owls
Respect
— By Emmit O., 1st Grade
Trees
Heaven
All trusting God
Names
Kind family
Food
Understanding parents
Loving people
Freeman Academy
Outstanding doctors
Respecting friends
— By Hannah B., 2nd Grade
Trusting God and the Bible
House
Aunts
Nature
Kind people
Family and friends
Understanding family
Loving family
Freeman Academy
Outstanding food
Respectful family
— By Christian K., 3rd Grade
The Bible
Home
Amazing friends
Nature
Kind dad
Forgiving mom
Useful clothes
Loving family
Food
Outside
Restoring brothers
— By Chloe K., 2nd Grade
The God that made me
House
Amazing doctors
Nature’s seasons
Kind siblings
Fresh water
Understanding dad
Loving God
Food
Our talents
Really caring mom
— By Simon O., 2nd Grade
Trusting God
Home
A cross
Nurses
Kites
Freeman Academy
Uncles
Lambs
Friends
Ovens to cook our food
Rainbows
— By Seth W., 1st Grade
———
4th Graders:
I am thankful for a lot of things. For example, I am thankful that Freeman Academy (my school) has not shut down into distance learning for the first trimester. Another thing I am thankful for is only having one case of covid at our school. I am also thankful for a loving family, nice house, and God. That is what I am thankful for this thanksgiving. — Abigail
Happy Thanksgiving! I go to Freeman Academy, a private school. These are things that I’m excited for this coming Thanksgiving. I’m excited for cutting turkey. I’m also excited for the guests coming to our house. The last thing that I’m excited for is eating the turkey. That is what I’m excited for this Thanksgiving. — Joshua
It’s Thanksgiving! I’m thankful that we don’t have school on Thanksgiving. I’m really thankful for the food we get on Thanksgiving. I’m super thankful that on Thanksgiving week we get half the week off from school! I’m thankful that I get to go to school. I’m very thankful that I have friends that care about me. Happy Thanksgiving! — Eli H.
I will be listing things that I am thankful for. I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my house. I am also thankful for my grandparents. I am most thankful for my school, my cats, and GOD. Those are the things I am thankful for this thanksgiving. — Jessica
I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’m thankful for the roof on top of my head. Also, I’m thankful for food. I like that we don’t have school on Thanksgiving Day. I hope you have a good Thanksgiving! — Jakob
———
Fifth Graders:
It’s thanksgiving! I am thankful for Thanksgiving because we get to gather together. I am also thankful that I have a house to live in. I am very thankful that I have a Christian school to go to. I am also thankful for God, because he created a beautiful world for us to live in. I am very thankful that I have friends that care about me. Lastly, I am thankful that I have good health. — Christian
GAYVILLE-VOLIN
Kindergarten
I am thankful for my dad and my brothers. We go hunting together. I am thankful for my mom cuz I like to sleep with her all the time. She is a good cuddler! I am thankful for my little brother too because we play toys together. — Bret
I am thankful for Woody and Buzz and Dinosaur T-Rex and Jessie. They are fun to watch on my computer. I am thankful for zebras because they like me. — Zadin
I am thankful for going to my grandma Delrae’s. I take my dogs Duke and Daisy there. I love my parents. Dad takes me for rides in the tractor. Mom lets me go grocery shopping with her. — Riley
I am thankful for when my friends can come over. We play on the trampoline. I am thankful for my farm toys. I play farm with my brother Reid. — RJ
I am thankful for my grandma. We bake food together. I am thankful for my dogs. I am thankful for my mom because she snuggles with me. — Ashton
I am thankful for my two kittens. I like to hold them, but they are wild so they don’t like me to hold them. I am thankful for cards. I love playing cards with my friends. — Benji
I am thankful for my mom because she colors with me. I am thankful for dad because he takes me for bike rides. I am thankful for my favorite book at home about colors. I am also thankful for my big brother because he plays hide and seek with me. — Paisley
I am thankful for my teacher and my friends. I am thankful for my mom, dad, and brother. We play games together. I am thankful for my kitty and my cousins. — Autumn
I am thankful for my mom and dad. I love them! I am thankful for my sister, we like to play Barbies together. I am thankful for my friends, they are nice to me. I am very thankful for macaroni and cheese! — Eliza (
I am thankful for food, especially tacos and juice. I am thankful for my home, it keeps me warm. I am thankful for my grandma because she is nice. I am thankful for my brothers because they play with me. — Louie
I am thankful for my cat Oreo because it is just a baby. I love my mom and dad. I am thankful for my grandma, we wash dishes together. I am thankful for my grandpa, he gives me lots of cool stuff and at Halloween he gave me a full bucket of candy!! — Josie
I am thankful for my dog Rigley, mom, dad, my cousins and my grandma. I like to play with my cousins. I like to play with my grandma. I like to play Hot Wheels at home with mom and dad. — Flynn
I am thankful for my dog Demon, we play together. I am thankful for my parents, we hang out. I am thankful for my toys. I love to play with my toy unicorns. — Dani
I am thankful for my family. We like to play together. I am thankful for my dog, Ivey. We play fetch. I am thankful for my friends at school. I am thankful for my grandma, she gives me money! — Norah
I am thankful for my baby sister because she is cute. I am thankful for my mom because she lets me play on her phone. I am thankful for my friends at school, they are nice to me. I am thankful for my dad, he plays outside with me. — Bailey
I am thankful my friends at school. I like to play with Paisley. I am thankful for my little brother, we play toys together. I am thankful for my parents, they read books to me. — Nora
I am thankful for my sister. She is growing up, she is three! I am thankful for my big brother, he lets me beat him up. I am thankful for my mom and dad and dog and cat. She wasn’t really my cat, but she came to our house to visit. — Cora
I am thankful for my cat Simon, we play in the yard. I am thankful for my family, we play Whack A Mole together. I am thankful for my other kitty named Zoe. I am thankful for spaghetti, my favorite food! — AJ
———
First Grade
I am thankful for my parents, my cat, my dog, my cousins, my brother, my grandma, my teacher, my friends and I am thankful for my toys. — Bernice
I am thankful for my parents, I am thankful for food and for my glasses. I’m thankful for my friends. — Mason
I am thankful for my dog, my mom, my grandma, my teacher, my kitty, my school and my dad and grandpa. — James
I am thankful for my cats, my grandma and grandpa, my friends and I’m also thankful for my mom. — Evionna
I am thankful for my family, for food, my cousins when they get to come to my house and play. — Xavier
I am thankful for my mom, my brother, my grandma and grandpa and my teacher. — Everlee
I am thankful for my family, food, dance class, and toys to play with. — Raegan
I am thankful for my teeth, my teacher and my family and friends. — Levi
I am thankful for my parents, pets, friends and food. — Tristan
I am thankful for my parents, my sister, my cats, my dog and food. — Robbie
I am thankful for my dog Lucy and my teacher. I am also thankful for my parents, my friends and my whole entire family. I’m also thankful for my grandma, my house and my school. — Alexus
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my sister, my grandma, my aunts and uncles. I am also thankful for my old cats, cousins and my friends. — Jaxson
I am thankful for my brothers, exploding biscuits, my life, my family, my dad, my teacher, my guidance teacher, my friends, my school, my PE teacher, my aunts. I’m also thankful for being in school and my mom. — Giulianna
I am thankful for my cat and everything I have. I’m also thankful for my family and animals and friends. I’m thankful for school and my teacher. — Patrick
I am thankful for my cousins, my new kitty, my sisters, my mom and dad, my dogs, ice cream and food. — Isabelle
I am thankful for my mom and dad, my whole family, school, pretty dresses, my friends, food, and for Holidays. — Maliyah
I thankful for my family, pets, food, friends and school. — Chloe
I am thankful for school and family, my cats and dogs, my mom and my dad, my grandma, my puppy, and my friends. — First Grader
———
Mrs. Drotzmann’s Second Grade Class
I am thankful for being alive. I am thankful for God. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for the earth. I am thankful for holidays. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for pets. I am thankful for clothes. — Kennady H.
I am thankful for cars, food, shelter, animals, earth, family, friends, air, water, and candy. — Colton W.
I am thankful for eagles, earth, shelter, family, God, food, school, animals, sleep, air, water, math, cars, P.E, friends, candy, baseball, and basketball. — Liam W.
I am thankful for food, water, and sleep. I am thankful for school, shelter, and books. I am thankful for teachers, family, and God. I am thankful for the earth and air. — Estella B.
I am thankful for our president, the earth, my family, food and for air. — Sevi B.G.
I am thankful for food. I am thankful for shelter. I am thankful for God, angels, water, school, clothes, and pets. — Oscar R.
I am thankful for cars, school, food, air, earth, water, sleep, family, P.E and for being alive. — Justin T.
I am thankful for school, family, God, food, sleep, my pets, P.E and that I am alive. — Tessamae P.
I am thankful for books, school, food, President Trump, family, God, shelter, toys, angels, animals, sleep and earth. — Isabella E.
I am thankful for food so I can be alive. I am also thankful that I am kind. — Matthew H.
I am thankful for my mom, dad and my brother. — Treyson G.
I am thankful for school, shelter, earth, God, July and for being alive. — Veronica M.
———
Ms. Polzin’s Fifth Grade Class
Lily M. — I am thankful for my friends and my family. I thank them for giving me food and happiness and shelter.
Timmy P. — I am thankful for my parents, friends, school, technology, electricity, Among Us, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Cold War.
Nate L. — I am thankful for my parents and siblings, technology, food, and shelter.
Maggie H. — I am thankful for my family, food, and a good home.
Knox G. — am thankful for Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Apex Legends, my mom and dad and Ryan, Minecraft, school, Paladins, Rogue Company, Taco Bell, Chinese food, Plants vs. Zombies, and friends.
Robert S. — I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brother and that the earth is still here.
Mason M. — I am thankful for being at school, having friends, having parents, games, TVs, teachers, grandmas and grandpas, Among Us, and phones.
Serah O. — I am thankful for my family, my pets, and my life.
Jeremiah G. — I am thankful for my mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, brothers, and sisters, friends, games, and football, cousins, and my life.
Isaac K. — I am thankful for my mom because she had me and she takes care of me.
Jayde E. — I am thankful for my baby brother and having a family and having a roof over my head.
Cael H. — I am thankful for friends, family, food on the table, and a roof over our head, and games.
Peyton K. — I am thankful for bacon and eggs and pancakes, my grandpa and grandma, my other grandpa and grandma, my mom and my daddy-o, and brothers and sisters, friends, and cousins, and lots and lots of food.
Caleb F. — I am thankful for family, friends, and no school over Thanksgiving.
Landen M. — I am thankful for family, friends, parents, games, food, water, shelter, school to make you smarter, bathrooms, pencils, trees, shoes, shirts, pants, hats, books, dogs and cats, wrestling, soccer, football, baseball, toys, television, couches, and a teacher.
Javanna D. — I am thankful for my family, my friends, school, teachers, and a house to live in.
Kiarah U. — I am thankful for my family, my friends, my pets, the world, and for living. I am also thankful for food.
Wyatt F. — I am thankful for a house, food, and family.
Penny V. — I am thankful for my family and the roof over my head and the way that people me nicely.
Susan C. — I am thankful for my animals, my family, and being able to go to place that I love. I also love my friends and I have a good teacher.
Tristan N. — I am thankful for family, pets, friends, money, and school.
Gabby H. — I am thankful for my family.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE
First Graders
Duke S. — I am thankful for Navy, people and fens (friends). I like my Navy becus they fit the uthr people. The Navy keeps us saf. They have to fit forever ever.
Braxton. — I am thankful for frens, mom, and dad. Mom max niss dinrs. Dad max niss dinrs. My mom helps me with the yard.
Easton. — I am thankful for my family, my friends and my pigs. My pigs are note and hunger. They eat hay. The pigs are note and nise. The pigs are dskusten.
Makenna. — I am thankful for God, my whole family, and my pets. My dad likes to fish. My mom likes to mak a good dinr. My pets like to run.
Emerson O. — I am thankful for my dog, my frens, and my techer. My dog is funny when he fllos on the floer. My cat is kind. The men (mean) cat he duls with me.
Paizleigh. — I am thankful for my family, my pet, and firends. My pet’s name is Iggy. She likes to play fech. She licks my face.
Jagger. — I am thankful for my family, my brother, and my dog. I car abt my dog named Kobe. She is a very nise dog. She likes people.
Kayleigh. — I am thankful for my family, my casens, and my friends. Me and my family go to grandma’s house. when it is my birthday. Me and my frinds go to grandmas a lot.
Andrew H. — I am thankful for doing math, my pet, and going vcashin. I tack my pet to to the reshrum outside. Then I tack my pet back into his cenl.
Brylee. — I am thankful for Dad and Mom, sister, and brother. My mom makes good food. My dad likes to hunt. My brother likes farms. My sister likes babieys.
Heidi L. — I am thankful for my famly, pet, and shelter. My family like to eat thanksgiving diner. My grapas like to hunt. My family is kind.
Emmy K. — I am thankful for my mom and dad, my naber, and my home. My mom and dad and my sister and my bruther and me play games. We have a Crismis diner. My naber Sunnay comes to my howes to play with me.
Clara W. — I am thankful for horses, cows, and little cousin Eleanor. Charlotte and Ballina were my first cows. Eleanor likes to fish with me.
Paxton P. — I am thankful for farm, mom and dad, and family. My mom and dad protet me when I was scard of the storm. The farm is pesful. My family is pesful and colm.
Kolton K. — I am thankful for my famle, my dad, and Garlit. My dad and Garlit like to hunt for big bucks. My dad found a drop time buck and he shot another drop time buck. Garlit shot a drop time buck.
LINCOLN SCHOOL
Mrs. Wagner’s Kindergarten Class
Kezmai is thankful for her family and her new baby sister!
Avi is thankful for her family!
Lilly is thankful for her family and her new baby sister!
Major is thankful for Mom and Dad. And for his cat and dog. My dog’s name is Tinkerbell.
Tayven is thankful for his Grandma because she is a good cook. She cooks the turkey for our Thanksgiving Feast!
Promise is thankful for her new baby twins! And her Nanna and her cat Sally!
Alayna is thankful for her baby sister, Luna!
Jordan is thankful for his Mom. She plays with me!
Leah is thankful for all her kindergarten friends. They play with me!
Devin is thankful for her Mom. She makes me brownies!
Teagan is thankful for his Grandmother and for his Dad!
Ava is thankful for her brother, Robert!
Breyer is thankful for her puppy, Gunner!
Alaynna is thankful for clean water. She loves taking showers!
Presley is thankful for Evan, Dylan and Gabby!
Maddyx is thankful for turkeys, Mom and Dad, and his dog. My dog is a Beagle!
Abel is thankful for his Mom!
Karlyle is thankful for books! I love to read!
Alan is thankful for his teachers!
Acamas is thankful for his family!
Zander is thankful for Curious George books. They are my favorite!
Keanu is thankful for his Dad!
Mrs. Wagner is thankful that we are all still in school! Kindergarten Rocks!
———
Mrs. Loecker’s Kindergarten Class
Zaylin — I am thankful for a new water bottle.
Katelyn — I am thankful for mom.
Luke — I am thankful for school.
Aryanna — I am thankful food.
Rose — I am thankful for my sister and pets.
Lucas — I am thankful for cousins.
Jaylah — I am thankful for my bike and pets and dad.
Zoey — I am thankful for mom.
Jaden J. — I am thankful for school.
Jace — I am thankful for pets.
Sienna — I am thankful for my friends and Jesus.
Korbin — I am thankful for my mom.
Ariya — I am thankful for God and kindness and my dad and pets.
Adiseya — I am thankful for mom and dad.
Charlie — I am thankful for dad.
Jayden A. — I am thankful for my bike.
Kade — I am thankful for cousins.
Mrs. Loecker — I am thankful for a great group of students and our student teacher Miss Liebig!
———
Mrs. Moon’s Classroom Kingergarten Class
Kapri — I am thankful for my Grandma, Grandpa, and my whole family.
Anders — I am thankful for my family and my friends and my teacher.
Jase — I am thankful that I can count to 100.
Tori — I am thankful for my Mommy.
Spirit — I am thankful for my friends.
Leah — I am thankful for my house and my family.
Karlitos — I am thankful for my pets.
Kalea — I am thankful for my family and my pets.
Stella — I am thankful for my toys.
Grady — I am thankful for my family and my animals.
Iris — I am thankful for my friends.
Azelia — I am thankful for Christmas, my family, and even my cat!
Natalia — I am thankful for my friends and my teacher.
Alijah — I am thankful that I get to spend time with my dad.
Cassius — I am thankful for my school and my family.
Sacred — I am thankful for my toys.
Nilah — I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brother.
———
Mrs. Benson’s First Grade class
I am thankful for my cats. They are funny and playful. — Bryce J.
I am thankful for of both my moms (mom and step-mom). I like to be the biggest and helpful to them. — Alijah A.
I am thankful for my sister and mom. They are special because my mom dances with me. My sister because she is playful. — Brooklynn L.
I am thankful for my mom and dad. They keep me safe. — Emery S.
I am thankful for cars. They are orange and red. — Colton K.
I am thankful for mommy. She cooks food for me. — Cadence D.
I am thankful for my mom. I love her! — Brynlee S.
I am thankful for my cat and dog. They were fun to play with. — Braxton S.
I am thankful for my dad and mom. They are good for fun! — Eden S.
I am thankful for my family. My brothers and sisters are fun to play with. — Sapharie H.
I am thankful for cats. They are fun to play with. — Hunter B.
I am thankful for family. They are nice and kind. — Kiley F.
I am thankful for my mom. She is nice. — Joliee W.
I am thankful for foxes. They would be good pets. — Paul K.
I am thankful for food and water. You need them to live. — Guy M.
I am thankful for my dogs. They are sweet. — Trenton C.
———
Mrs. Fitzsimmons’ First Grade Class
I am thankful for clothes, family, shoes, our freedom, Mom and Dad. — Quinn D.
I am thankful for teachers, kids, principals, and lunch ladies because they are special to me. — Kayden S.
I am thankful for having a dog, Mom, Dad, food, Mrs. Fitzsimmons, Allie, Kyra, Kaden, Abby, and Gavin. — Kyra F.
I am thankful for playing toys, pizza, food, games, and Mom. — Julian S.
I am thankful for turkeys, fire engines, armies, animals, family, going to school, principal, and our country. — Erick C.
I am thankful for cows. I am thankful for Papa. I am thankful for cats. I am thankful for dogs. I am thankful for rain. I am thankful for horses. I am thankful for Mom and Dad. — Azlynn N.
I am thankful for tooth brushes, showers, games, and shirts. — Conner B.
I am thankful for teeth, sports, family, time, friends, school, food, animals, and games. — Henry S.
Things I am thankful for… house, clothes, Mrs. Fitzsimmons, wood, food, Dad, Mom, fruit, animals, Army, family, friends, and police. — Dominic M.
I am thankful for family, playing, sharing, and food. — Hollie L.
I am thankful to have teachers, people, family, school, friends, play, life, God, music, love, and toys. — Emelia B.
I am thankful for dog, cat, Mom, Dad, Tori, Dray, and books. — Emma H.
I am thankful for Mom, Dad, dog, and Atvs. — Jolten W.
I am thankful for people, pets, and the Army. — Karizma B.
I am thankful for cops, Mom, Dad, Kit Kats, and the letter C. — Trenton H.
I am thankful for Lincoln School, Mom, and Dad. — Sapphire B.
———
Miss Greene’s Third Grade Class
By Bentley:
I’m thankful for my teacher.
I’m thankful for baseball.
I’m thankful for dinosaurs.
I’m thankful for my family.
I’m thankful for football.
By Carl:
I’m thankful for my family.
I’m thankful for my friends.
I’m thankful for food.
I’m thankful for video games.
By Damon:
I’m thankful for the lost.
I’m thankful for injured people.
I’m thankful for school.
I’m thankful for my family.
By Easton:
I’m thankful to see my teacher.
I’m thankful to go to school.
I’m thankful to have food.
I’m thankful to have a dog.
By Ellie:
I’m thankful for family and friends.
I’m thankful for pets.
I’m thankful for activities.
I’m also thankful for school.
By Eva:
I am thankful when I get to see my friends.
I am thankful for Miss Greene.
I am thankful for my mom.
I am thankful for my mask.
By Gram:
I’m thankful for all the video games.
I’m thankful for my family.
I’m thankful for amusement parks.
I’m thankful for fast food restaurants.
By Jace:
I’m thankful for my teacher.
I’m thankful for xbox.
I’m thankful for my family and school
I’m thankful for my friends.
By Kaleb:
I’m thankful for my family and friends.
I’m thankful for freedom.
I’m thankful for video games.
I’m thankful for my soccer teams.
By Kinsley:
I’m thankful for my life.
I’m thankful for Miss Greene.
I’m thankful for my family.
I’m thankful for food.
By Reihgan:
I’m thankful for my mom.
I am thankful for my pet’s.
I am thankful that I can be in school.
I am thankful for Miss Greene.
By Violet:
I’m thankful for a family.
l’m thankful for dogs.
By Colton:
I’m thankful for my video games.
I’m thankful for my family.
By Jace:
I’m thankful for my teacher.
I’m thankful for xbox
I’m thankful for my family and school
I’m thankful for my friends
By Jaden:
I’m thankful to my classmates.
I’m thankful for Miss Greene.
I’m thankful for my puppies.
I’m thankful for my family.
By Josie:
I’m thankful for school.
I’m thankful for my family.
I’m thankful for my puppies.
I’m thankful for us to be.
MENNO
Mrs. Klaudt’s Kindergarten Class
Oaklee — I am thankful for my friends and family.
McKenly — I am thankful for family.
Grace — I am thankful for my family and friends and this school.
Quinn — I am thankful for friends.
Emmett — I am thankful for this school.
Helena — I am thankful for my friends.
Isaac — I am thankful for my home.
Eli- I am thankful for my home.
Cassidy — I am thankful for my friends and my family.
Asher — I am thankful for ice cream.
———
Ms. Heckenlaible’s First Grade Class
I am thankful for family, friends, God, Jesus, and teachers. — Callie H.
I am thankful for my teacher, friends, and family. — Damien B.
I am thankful for family, cousins, and friends. — Anna M.
I am thankful for family, food, and Dad and Mom. — Taralyn G.
I am thankful for family, school, and my teacher. — Ryian H.
I am thankful for family, Mom and Dad, and my aunts and uncles. — Valerie W.
I am thankful for my Mom and Dad. — Kellan G.
I am thankful for my bed, food, and a roof over my head. — Laura C.
I am thankful for turkey and fun. — Sage N.
I am thankful for Mom and Dad, cats, dog, and family. — Annabeth D.
———
Ms. Harris’s Second Grade Class
I am thankful for a nice school and janitor. I am thankful for a nice mom, dad and sister. For a nice teacher and PE teacher, for a nice gym and classroom, and for a nice art and music teacher! — Sawyer F.
I am thankful for my family and friends, food, books, school, bed, art, PE, earth, sun, moon, animals, dogs, cats, phone, tablet, TV, movies, and water. — Aaliyah S.
I am thankful for my mom, for my two brothers and me. I am thankful for my dad. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for my cousins. — Abby G.
I am thankful for my family and God, Jesus, grandma, grandma, cousins, dogs, cats, food, me, lol dolls, lol doll camper, dolls, barbies, stuffed animals, doll beds, puzzles, tablet, clothes, bed, friends, showers, house and many more things! — Irah R.
I am thankful for school and food and water and bathrooms and people and PE and art and music and books and pens and TVs and colors and me and masks. — Emilee H.
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my food, my brother, my sisters, my home, my toys, my car, my tractors, my phone, my iPad. I am thankful for my school, my friends, my books, my pencils, my computer, my water, my shelter, my bed, my blankets and my family. — Karsten G.
I am thankful for my friends, my cousins and my sister and brothers. — Nicoli C.
I am thankful for a house. I am also thankful for a family. I am thankful for a mom and dad. I am also thankful for food. I am thankful for a bed. I am thankful for school. I am thankful for cars. I am thankful for pets. — Andrew N.
I am thankful for my family, friends and school. I am thankful for a family that loves me. And I am thankful for my teacher. I am also thankful for my home, food and water. — Torrie K.
I am thankful for my house, friends, school, family, furniture, food, water, masks, lanyards, birthdays, getting together with my family especially with my mom’s side, especially with my dad’s side, and especially just my family. And that we have everybody here! — Ava K.
I’m thankful for a home. I am thankful for food and water. I’m thankful for furniture. I’m thankful for family. I’m thankful that I’m stronger. I’m thankful for a tv. I’m thankful for God. — Brynn W.
———
Third Grade Class
I am thankful for God, church, my dog, cats, calves, friends, and family. — Savanah W.
I am thankful for dirt bikes, my dog and family. — Trent C.
I am thankful for my family, my house, and my pets. — Quinn B.
I am thankful for my mom, dad, my family, my grandma, grandpa, friends, food, and school. I am thankful for my teacher, God, Jesus, my cousins, shelter, and Pastor Mike. — Joanna F.
I am thankful for my friends, my puppy Piper, my cats Ole and Lena, my two cousins Chesney and Sutter, my aunt and uncle, my grandma and papa. I am thankful for my brothers, books, coloring books, playdates, and sleepovers. — Raelynn T.
I am thankful for my family, Dakota Archery, food, dogs, cars, and my house. — Parker V.
I am thankful for my family, my grandma who is getting better, school, friends, God, clothes, and pets. — Mela L.
I am thankful for my family, food, shelter, furniture and clothes. I am thankful for the world, my bed and sisters. — Henrik J.
I am thankful for food because we would die without it. I am thankful for my pets. I am thankful for electronics and sports, they are so fun! — Egan M.
I am thankful for my family, my three dogs, and my three best friends. I am thankful for church, the Bible, and God. I am thankful for food, water, air, and shelter. I am thankful for my grandma and my cousins. — Ivana S.
I am thankful for my family, pets, and for peace. — Penny L.
———
Mrs. Hertz’s Fifth Grade Class
Ashlyn — I’m going to tell you What I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for shelter. Some people don’t have a home. So i don’t have to sleep in the cold. So I don’t have to be in the rain. I’m thankful for my family. So if I’m having trouble they can help me. So we can gather together. I’m thankful for food and water. So I don’t have to starve. And some people don’t have food and water. I’m thankful for my teacher. She helps me learn. She helps me when I need it. And she’s nice. Those things are what I’m thankful for and more. Thanks for reading this.
Emmarie — I’m thankful for my dogs because they bring joy to our family. I’m thankful for my friends because I would not have anyone to play with and my family too. I am thankful for shelter because some people don’t have shelter. I am thankful for my teacher. She is so much fun and nice.
Hannah — I am thankful for the toilet paper and hand sanitizer. It is cleaner to use. There is food and drinks too. We need toilet paper and hand sanitizer and cleaner. So the covid doesn’t get us. And if you were coughing stay home and don’t get anybody sick. I’m am thankful for food so if we run out of food we can go and get some and if the store is closed try to go somewhere else. And if we need something to drink go to the store and get some or have water and water is good for you. And I am thankful for my family so none of my family is sick and I am thankful for my friends that they aren’t sick or hurt. I am thankful God and Jesus because they watch over me. I am thankful for the people that saved people’s lives called fighters and the police EMT. I am thankful for my school and all of the teachers that teach them how to read or write and i am thankful for Rose Hertz, my teacher. She is the nicest teacher ever. She lets people get toys if you have all the ixls that she has inside and she gets a toy which is done with 10 typing clubs.
Autumn — I am thankful for shelter, food, water, and family. I am thankful for shelter because some people live on the street. So when there is bad weather we are safe. I am thankful for food and water because if you do not eat you could die. You need to eat to stay healthy. I am thankful for family because they keep you company. If you are sick they take care of you. They also keep you safe.
Eric — These are the things I am thankful for. Food, water and fishing. Food because you can not just eat candy and beef jerky you need meat and vegetables. Water so you can stay hydrated. Fishing because I like being outside in the fresh air. Family because they love and care for me. My house because I have someplace to stay at night.
Luke — I am thankful for many things. I am going to tell you three things I am thankful for: here you go. I am thankful for shelter, my desk with materials, Parents, and hunting. I am thankful for shelter because some people do not have shelter. Some people have to live under bridges. I am glad to have shelter because when it gets cold I stay warm in my house others freeze. In my house I have my room that I can call my own. I am thankful for my desk with materials because I like to build things. I made a huge Captain America shield from cardboard. I made a sword out of cardboard and tin foil. I am thankful for my parents because they support me in sports and all sorts of things. They wake me up every day and make me breakfast. They help me get supplies for my crafts. They play games with me like ping pong and air hockey. They take me sledding, fishing and kayaking. They make me breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. I am thankful for hunting because getting a deer is really exciting. When you get a deer you can have deer steak. It is fun watching the deer before you shoot. It is really really fun when you get the deer in the first 45 minutes of hunting. That was three things that I am thankful for.
Bailey — I am thankful for many things but I’m just going to list three things. First of all, I am very thankful for my dad taking me deer and turkey hunting. I am also very thankful for food. I am also thankful for my teacher. So my dad has taken me deer hunting since I was 8. And turkey hunting since I was 9. My favorite food I have made with turkeys is turkey nuggets, which is basically schnitzel. My favorite food I have made with deer are deer burgers. I have gotten 3 deer and 1 turkey. I am sometimes a picky eater but when something I like is made, I just absolutely love it! My favorite food is biscuits and gravy, spaghetti, chicken alfredo, and cheeseburgers and fries. Oh, and schnitzel, of course. My brother loves chicken alfredo and chicken nuggets and fries. My favorite drink is probably Coca Cola. And finally I am very, very, very thankful for my teacher, Mrs Hertz. She is so nice and encouraging. Whenever I or one of my classmates needs help, she always helps. She is always helpful. She is my favorite teacher. So that is what I am thankful for. Like I said before, that was just three things. I have many more. That was just my top three.
Erin — This is what I’m thankful for. I am thankful for my family, electronics, and school. The reason why I’m in school is to learn. If I didn’t go to school, how would I learn? Also I can get away from home and be with my friends. I love Menno School. The reason I’m thankful for electronics is so I can play “Among US” and other games. So I can have a phone or tablet laptop. So I can call my mom, my dad and family. The reason I’m thankful for my family is so I can do things with them like camping movies, and game night. This is a time to be thankful you should be too.
Mirik — I’m thankful for my dog. I’m thankful for my video games. I’m thankful for my mom and dad. I’m thankful for my mom and dad because they do lots of things with me. My dad taught me how to drive. My mom taught me how to cook. They take care of me and dad takes me hunting. That’s why I’m thankful for my mom and dad. I’m thankful for my dog because I can play with him. I can also chase him around to see if I’m faster than him. I take him fishing, walks and rides on the side by side. I can throw his hot dog and race him and race him to it. This is why I’m thankful for my dog. I’m thankful for my video games because I can play with my friends and have fun. I can play whatever game I want that I have on my phone. I can play games on my TV if i connect my phone to it. I can play them in the car or anywhere I want. This is why I’m thankful for my video games. This is why I’m thankful for my mom and dad, my dog, and my video games.
Brooks — I am thankful for many things in modern day life. I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for technology in helping people with sickness. I am also thankful for food, water, and medicine too so I can survive. I am thankful for my family for many reasons. I am thankful for them helping me with work. They provide me with food. They also help me feel better sometimes. They are a big part of my life. They also buy stuff we don’t need just so we’re entertained. Technology has helped many people live. That’s one of the several reasons I am thankful for technology. It helps keep us entertained all the time. It can help people that don’t have limbs. It can help people that can’t hear well. Technology is important to people’s health and that’s why I am thankful for it. Food helps us stay alive. It can even change the way you act. Water and other liquids are also amazing things that keep us alive. Medicine has been an important part of people’s lives. And without it people would have harder times than they do with medicine. These are all things I am grateful for because they all help us with life. These are things I am grateful for. There are even more reasons why I am grateful for these but this is even enough you should be grateful for these things too. I think all these things are important in our lives and everyone should be grateful for them.
Ruby — I have many things to be thankful for. I am thankful for food, friends, and toilet paper. I am thankful for food because I don’t want to starve to death. I am also thankful for food Because my family makes it for me. I like to make food with my family, it’s fun. I think food is important for many reasons. So that is why I am thankful for food. I am also thankful for friends. I am thankful for them because I would go insane without them. I am thankful for my friends because they are fun to talk to and hang out with. They are funny too. That’s why I am thankful for my friends. Finally the one you’ve been waiting for TOILET PAPER. If we didn’t have it, I don’t know what we would use. We would smell like 10 times worse. You would maybe spend money on a bidet aka a fancy toilet. So that’s why I am thankful for toilet paper.
October — I am thankful for my dog, boxer, my friends and family, and drawing supplies (i draw A LOT). Boxer has been with me and my dad for about 4 or 3 years. He has been a very good dog. Even though his name is boxer, he is actually a German Shepard. I have tried to train him for several long, long hours. But it was worth it! He can do many things (sit, fetch, jump, lay, shake, etc), is house broken, and has become an amazing family dog. He is always there when we need him (even though he can accidentally get in the way…). I personally think my dad should treat him better. But I don’t really consider Boxer as just a dog. I think of him as a friend. I honestly don’t know what I would do without family and friends. I may be pretty antisocial, but I always like to do stuff with people I already know. I am usually not the first to speak or say “hi” to a new person but i am glad that they did it before me. My family is always by my side and I know I can trust them. And I know my friends will stick with me to the end. When I have nothing to do, I always just have fun with them. Some can get annoying (Emberly) but I still care for them just the same. Family, friends, and my dog are more important but i am still thankful for paper, pencils, colors and stuff like that. They have cured my boredom many times and it is my best hobby. I have been drawing since I was 3! Everyone says I am very, very good. But I don’t do it just for praises (actually, I feel very awkward and sometimes embarrassed when I am told I am very good), I do it for the joy. Not joking, if I was let to, i would sit for hours just drawing. but I do have limits, like I don’t like drawing humans. Animals (more specifically mammals) are what I am best at and enjoy the most. I just wish I was allowed to more.
Emmalyn — This is what I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for family, shelter and education. I’m thankful for my family because if I do something helpful I get help back. If I get sick my family takes care of me like I do for them when they are sick. I take care of my siblings when I am asked even if I want to go to my room. I’m thankful for hunting with my dad because I get to spend time with my dad. I’m thankful for baking with my mom because I get to spend time with her. My siblings are awesome even though they sometimes make me mad. I’m thankful for shelter over my head. I’m happy that I have shelter over my head because it keeps me and my family safe from bad weather. Shelter also keeps me warm or cools me off during the day and night no matter what the weather is. I’m thankful for shelter because some people don’t have shelter where they live, their home is either the street or a shelter for the homeless. I also love shelter because it makes me cozy with my family when we watch a movie together. I am also thankful for education because my teachers made work fun and they all made me smarter. They had fun learning games for my class and we still do some this day. My favorite subject is reading because without reading I wouldn’t be able to read. These are only three things that I’m thankful for I have way more. I think that November is a good month for being thankful because of the holiday Thanksgiving. We don’t just have to be thankful on Thanksgiving we should be thankful all the time. Here is what I am thankful for. So please be thankful for what you have. So one thing I am thankful for is being able to do a lot of stuff. I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for phones. I am thankful for a lot of things on your phone. I am thankful for video games. I am thankful for hunting for deer. And eating them. So that is all I am thankful for this year. Why I am thankful for all of that stuff is so you can do stuff. If you did not have stuff to do like that you won’t be happy. So have you thought about what you are thankful for. If not please do that then. Please have a great thanksgiving.
Garret — Here is what I am thankful for. So please be thankful for what you have. So one thing I am thankful for is being able to do a lot of stuff. I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for phones. I am thankful for a lot of things on your phone. I am thankful for video games. I am thankful for hunting for deer. And eating them. So that is all I am thankful for this year. Why I am thankful for all of that stuff is so you can do stuff. If you did not have stuff to do like that you won’t be happy. So have you thought about what you are thankful for. If not please do that then. Please have a great thanksgiving.
Tyler — I will tell you what I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for shelter, food, and a school. Shelter I’m thankful for because I need it to live and have a good class to go to and have fun, food I’m thankful for because I can have veggies to grow strong, school because I love my teacher and the fun we have at recess and lunch and work. I am thankful for be born because I got to meet new people and become friends with them. I am also thankful for having a family because I love my little Brother, big Sister, Mom, John, Brad, and Josh for being there for me. Next I am thankful for my teacher also being there for me to help in all the subjects. I am thankful for masks, bathrooms, and my classmates. Why? Because I can protect myself, I can wash off germs and be clean and I can be social around people. I am thankful for myself because I have a good life and I want to keep it that way. And I am thankful for myself because I can do what God wants us to do. And I can do what Jesus would do if he was alive, do what is right not wrong. I am thankful for thanksgiving because I get to have family time with my family. Also because i can get delicious food and have a great time. Then I would pray to Jesus and talk to God. I’m thankful for technology to get us through the dark ages. Technology is also great to see friends when they’re quarantined. Technology was the best when the dark ages had to be over with. Be thankful for what you have, don’t be spoiled like the rich kids. So be nice and be thankful for what you have be nice to your parents and DON’T steal the money like the rich spoiled kids out there.
MISSOURI VALLEY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Thomas, Fourth Grade — I am thankful for my friends and family. I get to go to my grandmas for Thanksgiving. I get to have a five day weekend for Thanksgiving break. I am thankful that my family and I are healthy.
Serenity, Fifth Grade — I am thankful I know God, there are some people out there that dont know God. I am thankful that the weather is getting nicer this week. I am thankful for food, home, and warm clothes.
Luke, Fifth Grade — I am thankful for clothes to wear. I am thankful that the weather is nice for a couple days more before snow. I like that we get to play outside and do activities. I am thankful that we get to go to a school that learns about God and how to serve him and about his miracles. Not many people get to learn about God everyday so I am thankful to learn about the Bible.
Seth, Third Grade — I am glad that we don’t have to wear a mask at school. Also that I get to learn in school. I am thankful I have a good family and know Jesus and that he came to save us. I am thankful that we live in America and have freedom.
Anna, Third Grade — I am thankful that I go to MVCA and that I can go to a Christian school.
Nathaniel, Third Grade — I am thankful that Jesus came to take away our sins. I am also thankful that I’m free to worship the Lord. Also, that we have good food to eat.
Rhett, Second Grade — I am thankful for freedom. I’m also thankful for God.
Indica, Kindergarten — I am thankful for my mom.
Korbin, Kindergarten — I am thankful for my family.
John, Second Grade — I am thankful for the Bible. I am thankful for my shelter. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for water.
Andrew, Kindergarten — I am thankful for my God. I am thankful for pets.
Vera, Kindergarten — I’m thankful for God. I am thankful for pets.
Sivelen, Second Grade — I’m thankful for my pets. I am also thankful for doctors. I’m thankful for my family, shelter, and my friends.
SACRED HEART SCHOOL
Mrs. Barger’s Kindergarten Class
Dear God: Thank you for my stuffed animals. Also thank you for my toys. Most of all thank you for Dad and Mom. — Love, Luke
Dear God: Thank you, for my family. Also thank you for my stuffy. Most of all thank you for my dog. — Love, Maxwell
Dear God: Thank you for my mom and dad. Also thank you for my bike. Most of all thank you for my friends. — Love Lauren
Dear God: Thank you for my scooter. Also thank you for my mom and dad. Most of all thank you for lollipops. — Love, Paisley
Dear God: Thank you, for my Grandma. Also thank you for my family. Most of all thank you for my dog. — Love, Adalyn
Dear God: Thank you for my family. Also thank you for food. Most of all thank you for my house. — Love, Kennedy
Dear God: Thank you for my family. Also thank you for my stuffies. Most of all thank you for my Dad. — Love Selena
Dear God: Thank you for my cousin Ethan. Also thank you for my mom. Most of all thank you for Grandma. — Love, Tucker
Dear God: Thank you for my family. Also thank you for my friends. Most of all thank you for Jesus. — Love, Eleanor
Dear Jesus: Thank you for my family. Also thank you for my pets. Most of all thank you for my friends. — Love, Bentley
Dear God: Thank you for my dog. Also thank you for my mom and dad. Most of all thank you for the world. — Love, Liam
Dear God: Thank you for my brother. Also thank you for my toys. Most of all thank you for my bedroom. — Love, LeRoy
———
Ms. Krier’s First Grade Class
Charley — I am thankful for my family because my brothers like to play soccer with me.
Adison — I am thankful for my mom, my dad and my dogs. Jesus made them and I love them.
Miley — I am thankful for my school because we get to learn about Jesus.
Drew — I am thankful for food because not all people have food and I do. I am able to share my food with others.
Wyatt — I am thankful for angels who protect us especially Saint Michael the Archangel.
Sayla — I am thankful for teachers because they help me learn.
Kingston — I am thankful that I am an artist of Legos and I am very creative with them in my mind.
Riley — I am thankful for God the Father because he made people and animals. I am thankful for my guinea pigs because they teach me responsibility by feeding them and giving them water and treats at night so they can sleep.
Otto — I am thankful for church.
Kiera — I am thankful for my family because I get to play board games with them and it is fun!
Zoe — I am thankful for the beautiful weather we have been having because in fall it isn’t always this nice therefore I have been able to be outside more where I can play games like tag and flag football.
Blair — I am thankful for Sacred Heart School because we get to learn about Jesus.
Ramsey — I am thankful for my family because they care for me.
Owen — I am thankful for Jesus because he provides us with everything we need.
Natalie — I am thankful for my dog because he is good. He is starting to learn new things.
———
Mrs. Hunhoff’s Second Grade Class
I’m thankful for having my family, friends, and God. — Braxn
I’m thankful for family and friends and all things that God Made. I’m thankful for me. — Tim
I’m thankful for God, earth, noon, morning, night, the moon, the sun, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, teachers, homework, homes, books and me. — Walker
I’m thankful for Mom and Dad. I’m thankful for God. — Hattie
I’m thankful for my house and for food. I’m thankful for TV and for pets and people. — Jake
I’m thankful for everything and the earth and my friends. — Joseph
I’m thankful for friends and family. I am thankful for a house and supplies, stuffed toys and other toys, things to play on and food and water. — Terese
I’m thankful for my house. I’m also thankful for everything that I have like my toys and family. — Annabelle
I’m thankful for my Grandma and my Grandpa and my teacher. — Ryder
I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful for my house. I’m really thankful for the Church. — Eden
I’m thankful for my 3 dogs and my toys. I’m thankful for my family. — Sami
I’m thankful for my house. It keeps me warm and protected. — Kylie
I’m thankful for friends and family and teachers. I’m thankful for God and Jesus. — Ivoree
I’m thankful for LEGOS. I’m thankful for my friends Walker and Zachary. — Griffin
I’m thankful for my house. I’m also thankful for my family. — Macy
I’m thankful for my dog and my family. — Zach
I’m thankful for my family and friends because I would be lonely without them. — Niles
I’m thankful for my dog. I’m thankful for family and friends. I’m thankful for a house. — Owen
I’m thankful for plants. I’m also thankful for nature. — Zachary
I’m thankful for my family and friends. — Nash
I’m thankful for family, my friends, my mom, my uncle, my teachers and my babysitter. — Sephora
I’m thankful for my animals. I am thankful for my family. — Elliott
I’m thankful for my family and my house. — Janessa
———
Mrs. Brodeur’s Third Grade Class.
I’m grateful for my family, friends, food, and water. — Jackson B.
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for food and my family. I am also grateful for having my dog. — Eduardo
I am thankful for my friends and family. — Jackson G.
This Thanksgiving I am grateful for what God has given me. — Declynn
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my family. — Rachel
I am grateful for my family this Thanksgiving. — Owen
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my family and friends. — Mary
This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for my friends, family, and food. — Ethan
I am grateful for Sacred Heart School. — James
This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for my family. — Janessa
I am grateful for family and friends. — Mercedes
I am grateful for my friends and family and the food that is put on the table for my family. — Kelsey
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the hope that I can see my family. — Brody
———
Mrs. Vavra’s Third Grade Class
Daisy — This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for family, shelter, food, water, and Jesus Christ. I am thankful for food because all organisms need food to eat. I am grateful for water becuase we need water to drink to survive. I am thankful for family because they love me and provide everthing I need. I am very thankful for Jesus Christ especially because he saved the world from our sins! I am also thankful for my home because it protects me from bad weather.
Kenzie — I am grateful for my parents, pet, and my brother.
Parker — This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for getting to see my family.
Eva — I am grateful for my family.
Grady — This Thanksgiving I am grateful for family, friends, food, a home.
Lilyana — Things I am grateful for this Thanksgiving are eating, family, and pumpkin pie.
Luke — What I am grateful for this Thanksgiving is football, turkey, and fall colors.
Anthony — I’m grateful for my family, friends, and my pets this Thanksgiving.
Carmelo — I am grateful for my new baby brother and football.
Harper — I am grateful that my family isn’t sick and I have things I need.
Gabe — What I am grateful for this Thanksgiving is my family.
STEWART SCHOOL
Mrs. Binde’s Kindergarten
I am thankful for my baby sitter because I love her so much and she is so cute! — Isla
I am thankful for my mom because she makes me dinner. — Brooklyn
I am thankful for my dog because he sleeps with me when it is night time. — Kyler
I am thankful for my dog because she plays with me sometimes. — Arleigh
I am thankful for all the restaurants because they give you food. — Julian
I am thankful for cleaning because I like to clean my room. — Bradley
I am thankful for my dad. He watches movies with me. — Theodore
I am thankful for my cat because she snuggles with me. — Ava
I am thankful for my mom because she got us a new puppy. — Harper
I am thankful for my Nintendo Switch. I can play games on it for two hours. — Trenner
I am thankful for my grandma because she gives me whatever I want. — Amari
I am thankful for my mom. She makes lunch for me. — Sam
I am thankful for my dad because I like him! — Beatrice
I am thankful for my cat. He cuddles me. — James
I am thankful for my brother because he plays with me. — Brynlee
I am thankful for my dog because he will play with me when I get sad. — Kylie
I am thankful for my family. They make me happy! — Brinnleigh
I am thankful for my dog because he always licks me. He makes me happy. — Maverick
I am thankful for my sister because she will always snuggle with me. — Tanner
I am thankful for cat because she is sweet. — Pippa
I am thankful for my dad since he takes care of me. Cambelle
I am thankful for my cousin because we do crafts together. — Kinsley
I am thankful for my brother Baby Tripp, because he’s in heaven. — Trace
———
Mrs. Viereck’s First Grade Class
I am thankful for my mom because she cooks for me. — Lucy B.
I am thankful for my family because I see them. — Emmett H.
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they make my bed. — Alexia G.
I am thankful for my mom and dad because I can clean for them. — Aluong M.
I am thankful for the earth for giving us a lot of food. I am also thankful for my mom and dad for helping me. — Olivia S.
I am thankful for the army because they fought for us. — Sawyer A.
I am thankful for my family and for my grandma because they are nice to me. — Liyah C.
I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Sophia A.
I am thankful for my puppy, mom and dad, brothers, life, house, teacher, and grandma and grandpa because I love them. — Cannon W.
I am thankful for my older brother for keeping me safe. — Cruz G.
I am thankful for my sister because she does stuff for me. — Maci R.
I am thankful for Liyah because she is my friend. — Kyara V.
I am thankful for my dog named Vinny because he lets me pet him. — Archer K.
I am thankful for cookies because I like cookies. — Farran S.
I am thankful for my family because I love them so much. — Ryder G.
I am thankful for my family and for my pets. — Abel A.
I am thankful for my family and friends because they make me happy. — Sloane H.
I am thankful for my mom for getting me pets, a house, and buying me stuff. — Kairan S.
I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Wyatt T.
I am thankful for my grandma, mom, and dogs because my family has a lot of pets. — Pria J.
———
Mrs. Kapla’s First Grade Class
I am thankful for my cousin Abel. Abel lived in California but now he lives here. I love Abel. — Kara T.
I am thankful for my turtle. — Carsten S.
I am thankful for my baby sister because I rock her to sleep. — Kylah A.
I am thankful for God because he made the whole world. After that he helped. Now I like him. I love God. He is sweet and helpful. He tries to defeat the devil. — Harper T.
I am thankful for my mom. She loves me. I love my mom. — Ashton I.
I am thankful for Daddy. I am thankful for Mommy. — Thomas B.
I am thankful for my Dad and Abbey. — Hunter V.
I am thankful for my brothers and my mom and my dad because my mom and dad take care of me. — Shawn T.
I am thankful for my family because I love my family so much and they take care of me and feed me. They mean so much to me in the whole wide world. — Cali T.
I am thankful for my two dogs. One is a Dalmatian dog. My name is Laiken and I am thankful for all dogs! — Laiken C.
I am thankful for Mama. — Shelby L.
I am thankful for my mom and dad. They take care of me. — Cate H.
I am thankful for you guys in my class. You are awesome to me and you are the best to me! — Rian M.
I am thankful for my mom and dad and my siblings. — Katherine E.
I am thankful for the USA! — Jazper R.
I am thankful for my dad in the Marines. He started when he was eighteen years old. He is a brave man. — Oliver S.
I am thankful for my school. I can learn and play and it is great! — Eli K.
I am thankful for my dad and my mom because they help me and by brother. — General L.
I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. We have fun. — Mason L.
I am thankful for my mom and my dad and my mom’s dog. They all mean the world to me! — Jenna G.
I am thankful for Landon because he picks me up at my room every day. — Brandon C.
I am thankful for my mom and dad and I love them both. — Maple G.
I am thankful for a lot of stuff. I am thankful for my family too. — Zander H.
———
Mrs. Zimmerman’s Second Grade Class
Jett D. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for them because they take care of me when I get hurt. I am thankful for my grandma and Jeff because they got me a new bike. I am also thankful for my aunt because she takes me to Dairy Queen to get a hot fudge sundae.
Laine T. — I am thankful for my cats. They love me, sleep with me, and play with me. They also talk to me. I am thankful for my dogs. They play with me and sit with me. I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me. They go to my football games and they love me.
Kyleigh A. — I am thankful for my dog Shadow because she helps me when I am sad. I thankful for my baby sister. She plays with me. I am thankful for my mom. I am thankful for my mom because she buys me toys. I am thankful for my dad because he takes me hunting with him.
Aubrey H. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for them because they care for me. My family cares about me by giving me food, buying me clothes, and buying me toys. They gave me a dog. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for my teacher because she makes sure we don’t get hurt. She helps us learn how to read. We learn new things. I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful for my dog because when I am sick he snuggles with me. I am thankful for my dog because we play together. His name is Call.
Dakotah W. — I am thankful for my dad. I am thankful for my dad because he gives me food, stuff I like, and other stuff. I am thankful for my mom. I am thankful for my mom because she makes me happy and she lets me watch TV sometimes. I am thankful for my brother. I am thankful for him because I can play with him.
Bentley O. — I am thankful for my animals. I am thankful for them because they keep me protected. I am thankful for books. I am thankful for because they keep me reading. I am thankful that I get to go to 4H. 4H lets me show off my animals
Jake F. — I am thankful for my dog; I am thankful for my dog because she keeps me company. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for food because it keeps me hydrated.
Nora Y. — I am thankful for my family because they have fun with me. Also, they get me clothes to stay warm. I am thankful for vegetables because you can grow strong. Also, they make you grow strong and healthy if you eat them. I am thankful for my brother and sisters because they play with me and keep me company. They also have fun with me. Delaney, Maeve, and Jasper are fun to play with. I am thankful for my school because I go to school to learn and get smart. School is really fun!
Kollins F. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for them because they take to me to school to learn. I am thankful for my food so I would not starve. When I am hungry, I can eat food. I am thankful for my house so I can stay warm. My house gives me shelter. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for them because they help me live.
Alexis W. — I am thankful my family. I am thankful for them because they give me the food and water that I need. They give me the toys that I want sometimes. I am also thankful for my school and teachers. I am thankful for them because they teach me stuff so that I can become a teacher, a doctor, or a nurse. I am also thankful for my art supplies. I am thankful for them because they give me the opportunity to become an artist. I am thankful for my mom and dad. They snuggle with me and watch the Mandalorian with me. They also roast marshmallows with me around the fire.
Keenan L. — I am thankful for my mom and dad. I love them and they love me. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they teach me how to do art. I am thankful for my art supplies at my house so I have something to do for art. I am thankful for my dad because we have a pet. I am thankful for my sister because I have someone to play with. I am thankful for my big sister because she lets me play on her phone. I am thankful for my cat, Luna. She snuggles with me when she thinks I am sad. I am thankful for my grandma and grandpa because they give me money.
Presley S. — I am thankful for my family because they keep me safe. I love my family. I am also thankful for my pets. Their names are Kia, Zoe, and Liley. Kia is a Husky and the other ones are Yorkies. I am thankful for them because they are nice. I am thankful for my class because they are the best. I am also thankful for my friends because they care about me. I hope you have a great Thanksgiving!
Sophia B. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for them because they take care of me. My family takes of me by giving me a home, food, toys, and help me get better when I am sick. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me new things. She is nice and makes me smarter. I am also thankful for clothes because they keep us warm and look good.
Cooper H. — I am thankful for my house because it gives me shelter and a place to stay. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they care for me and support me. I am thankful for my friends because I can have fun and have a good time with them. We play together a lot!
Wesley S. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they care about me. I am thankful for soccer. It is fun. I am thankful for November. I am thankful for November because it’s not too hot and it’s not too cold.
Carson L. — I am thankful for Christmas. I am thankful for Christmas because I get toys. I am thankful for my cats. I am thankful for them because they are cuddly. I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful for my dog because I have had him for a long time and he plays with me outside. I am thankful for my family because they come to my house on my birthday and on Christmas.
Chloe B. — I am thankful for my mom and hair bows.
Blake E. — I am thankful for my teachers because they help us learn. I am thankful for the United States of America. I am thankful for my family because they are kind, they cook stuff, and help keep me safe from the Corona Virus.
Jalen K. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they are so nice. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my house because there’s a lot of things to do. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for my mom and dad because the best mom and dad ever and are so nice to me.
Miley W. — I am thankful for dance because I learn new moves. I am thankful for my mom. I am thankful because she takes good care of our family. I am thankful for my sister. I am thankful because I have a friend to play with.
Tristan D. — I am thankful for my friends. My friends are fun to play with and are always there for me. I am thankful for my grandparents. I am thankful because they bake us yummy treats and let us spend the night. I am thankful for my mom and dad.
———
Mrs. Moser’s Second Grade
Elijah W. — I am thankful for my mom and dad. They are super nice! I like them. I am thankful for my grandma and grandpa. They are super nice.
Kristopher J. — I am thankful for my dad. My dad is nice because he lets me go fishing with him. I want to catch a walleye. When I go fishing with him, I catch the most fish! I am thankful for my mom. She takes us places that are fun.
Ryan M. — I am thankful for my Nintendo Switch. I had to work hard to get enough money. We had to drive to Rapid to get it. I am thankful for my teacher. She helps me when I need help. She is very nice. I am thankful for my cat because I got her at Christmas time. Her name is Vixen. I was three years old and very happy when I got her. She gave me company when I was alone and when my parents were working.
Rylee P. — I am thankful for my family. Because they take me on walks. They are awesome. They make me happy. My dad and I go hunting, we hunt for deer. I am thankful for my cousins. They are really kind and nice! They make me happy.
Elliot P. — I am thankful for my dog. Every December 1, my dog runs into my room and jumps on me so I can wake up and find my elf. Loki finds Skippy before I do. I am thankful for my toy robot. When I’m sick he helps me get better so I can go to school. When I need a drink, he goes and gets a drink.
Abel S. — I am thankful for my computer. I have been working hard to get over 200,000 credits on my racing game. I am thankful for my Christmas tree. My tree is tall and has lots of lights.
Theodore M. — I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn new things! My teacher lets me do science! I am thankful for my family. They play games like Candyland! They also play basketball!
Luke S. — I am thankful for my pets. I love my pets. They are cute! I love training my puppy. I am thankful for my mom and dad. My dad is funny. I like him. My mom is nice. I like my mom. I love my mom and dad.
Faron T. — I am thankful for my dog Niah. When I get home, she smiles at me. She is happy when I play with her. I am thankful for my family so they can pick me up after school.
Anderson P. — I am thankful for my family. They are fun to play with, sometimes. Every night me and my dad play catch with a football. I am thankful for my dogs. Every night I play fetch with them. My dog Nora teases Scout. Scout drops the ball so I can throw the ball.
Hadley B. — I am thankful for my puppy. He is funny, nice (sometimes) and cute! I have always wanted a puppy. I have a pup now! I am thankful for my family. My family is funny and kind. They are helpful with me.
Norah B. — I am thankful that I have both my grandmas and grandpas in town. They let me go to their house and play with my cousins. I am thankful for my family. They give me candy whenever I want. They play with me. My dogs like to play fetch.
Kianna C. — I am thankful for my family. They are nice, kind and helpful. We plan fun games outside. We play kickball and jump rope. I am thankful for my pets. I have two cats. They play with each other. One is a girl and one is a boy.
Myles H. — I am thankful for my friends. They help me when I fall. They play with me and are kind. I am thankful for my dogs. My dogs will cheer me up when I feel mad or sad. They will not run away from me when I get close to them.
Taegan R. — I am thankful for being here because I was in the hospital for three months. I almost died three times. I am thankful for my family. They are kind and fun. They are nice and respectful.
Norah B. — I am thankful that I have both my grandmas and grandpas in town. They let me go to their house and play with my cousins. I am thankful for my family. They give me candy whenever I want. They play with me. My dogs like to play fetch.
Bryson H. — I am thankful for my PS4. I love to play Madden21 and to do fantasy drafts. It’s so much fun to play the game! I love to play offense most of all. I am thankful for my home. In the winter it keeps me warm. I get tons of candy every day, it’s so good, yummy yum yum.
Mariah H. — I am thankful for my family. They care for me and I can care for them. I get to go out to get food. It’s so good, by the way and I like being with them! I am thankful for my teacher. She’s kind and she is so nice. I wish I could have her every year.
Bennet M. — I am thankful for family. They are kind, playful and helpful. I think my family is the best! I am thankful for my best friends. If I get hurt, they help me up like a good friend would. So that’s why I like my friends because they are nice.
Robert M. — I am thankful for my sisters and my bike!
Ezekial M. — I am thankful for games because you get to have fun. I like board games. I am thankful that I get to play outside. I like to play football with my brother.
———
Mrs. Luken’s Third Grade Class
Bailey B.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for.
I appreciate my family, masks, and a warm coat.
I’m especially thankful for my family because they cook
for me, play with me and help me when I’m hurt.
I also appreciate masks because they keep me safe and
helps me from getting germs.
Finally, I’m grateful for a warm coat because it keeps me warm
on cold recesses. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My family, masks, and a warm coat are very important to me.
Ava K.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate family, aunt Debbie, and Leonard.
I’m especially thankful for my family because they make me happy. They make me laugh and we do fun stuff together.
I also appreciate aunt Debbie because she teaches me about my ancestors.
Finally, I’m grateful for Leonard because he gives us a lot of stuff and he is kind.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My family, aunt Debbie, and Leonard, are very important to me.
Ezra M.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate freedom, masks, and school.
I’m especially thankful for freedom because we might not be able to choose what we want to be when we grow-up without it.
I also appreciate masks because they keep us safe from covid-19 and other illnesses that can KILL US!
Finally, I’m grateful for school because we can learn and go to college and choose what we want to be when we grow up.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Freedom, masks, and school are very important to me.
Kerianne P.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate my parents, my pets, and my grandparents.
I especially appreciate my dad because he was the one who surprised me and my brother with…. a brown furry puppy. My dad makes great food!
I also appreciate my dog because he always knows when something is wrong. Once I was sick and he laid down on the couch with me.
Finally, I’m grateful for my mom because she always takes care of me when I’m sick or when I get hurt.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My parents, my grandparents, and my friends are very important to me.
Brinn O.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate mom, dad, and God.
I’m especially thankful for God because without him I would not be here right now.
I also appreciate mom because she gives us a stupendous meal every day. I also appreciate her taking me to amazing places.
Finally, I’m grateful for dad because he works so hard on the railroad. I also appreciate when he drives all the way from Nebraska.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. God, mom, and dad are very important to me.
Henry D.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate my family, Veterans, and sports.
I’m especially thankful for my family because they help me and they provide me with what I need.
I also appreciate Veterans because they help make this country safe from other people and they helped us be where we are now.
Finally, I’m grateful for sports because they are fun to play and you get to meet new people. My favorite sport is baseball because you get to travel to a lot of places and you get to play with your friends.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be
thankful. My family, Veterans, and sports are very important to me.
Allison I.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate my mom and dad, my dog and my friends.
I’m especially thankful for my mom and dad because they care for me and my brother. My parents talk to me when my friends are being mean. They pay for my food and take care of my dog. My mom and dad buy me what I like.
I also appreciate my dog because when I’m lonely he keeps me company. Buster cuddles with me when I’m bored. My dog is so cute; his name is Buster.
Finally, I’m grateful for my friends because at school my friends keep me company when I have no one to play with. When I’m sad they come and talk to me to make me cheer up.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My mom and dad, my dog and my friends are very important to me.
Bailey B.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for.
I appreciate my family, masks, and a warm coat.
I’m especially thankful for my family because they cook for me, play with me, and help me when I’m hurt.
I also appreciate masks because they keep me safe and from getting germs.
Finally, I’m grateful for a warm coat because it keeps me warm during cold recesses. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My family, masks, and a warm coat are very important to me.
Lola D.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for.
I appreciate school, pets, and family. The nurse takes good care of us because she checks our temperature. I appreciate pets because they cuddle with me when I get hurt or when I’m sad. My dog Aldo cuddles with me when I’m scared or have a bad dream. Finally, I’m grateful for my family because my family is the best! They play with me and mom and dad can cook for us. I love my family.
Jada
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate jobs, veterans, and pets. I’m especially thankful for jobs because if my Mom and Dad did not have a job we would not have any money. I also appreciate Veterans because they keep us safe and work so hard. Finally, I’ m grateful for my dogs because they keep me company when I’ m lonely and I like playing with them. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Jobs veterans and my dog are very important to me.
Lily B.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate my mom, my grandpa, and my grandma. I’m especially thankful for my mom because she is special to me because I do not have a dad so my mom is the only parent I have and if I lost her I would be upset. I love her.
I also appreciate my grandpa because he is a Veteran and he is still here today. I love him! He always has a smile on his face, he never yells at anybody and I love him.
Finally, I’m grateful for my grandma because she doesn’t yell at anybody. She always has a smile on her face, she always laughs and I love her.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My mom, my grandpa, and my grandma are very important to me.
Emily B.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate food, my home and my family.
I’m especially thankful for school because I learn sign language and many other things.
I also appreciate Mickey (my interpreter) because she helps me learn at school. She makes me happy!
Finally, I’m grateful for my teachers because they teach me and help me learn.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Mom, dad and sister Allison are very important to me.
Joslynn S.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I`m thankful for. I`m especially thankful for my family because they love me. I also appreciate food because I like to eat. I like to eat turkey. Finally, I`m grateful for Grandma and Grandpa because they give hugs. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Hugs, friends, and family are very important to me.
Eli M.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I`m thankful for. I`m especially thankful for my Grandma and Grandpa because they give me hugs. I also appreciate the library because I love to read books. Finally, I’m grateful for my family because they love me. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Friends, Ben and Hannah, and my parents are very important to me.
Thaddeus P.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all things I’m thankful for. I appreciate the Army, masks, math. I’m especially thankful for army because they help us in war.
I also appreciate masks because it keeps safe and healthy.
Finally, I’m thankful for math because it makes me smart.
As I enjoy this holiday season I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful army, masks, and math are very important to me.
Brynley H.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate my coat, service dogs, and family.
I’m especially thankful for my coat because it keeps me warm on cold days.
I also appreciate service dogs because they help people who are blind and that is a lot of help.
Finally, I’m grateful for family because they are so thoughtful, kind and whole bunch of help.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Coat, service dogs, and family are very important to me.
Gabbi H.
Things l am Thankful For
I’m thankful for God because to keeps me alive today thank you God.
I also appreciate mom because she cooks good food for me like
Ravioli, spaghetti, goulosh, mac and cheese and broccoli soup and much more.
Finally, I’m grateful for dad because he helps me with homework so he is the best dad ever. When I am sad he gives me hugs, kisses, and tickles to make me feel better. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. God, mom, and dad are very important to me.
Elly R.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for.
I’m especially thankful for my friends because
I like to play with them.
I also appreciate my brother, Bentley because
we like to play and laugh.
Finally, I’m grateful for my family because
I love them.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many
reasons to be thankful. Mom and Dad, Grandma and Papa,
and Bentley are very important to me.
Zane P.
Things I’m Thankful For
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate my mom, dad, and grandma Kathy.
I’m especially thankful for my mom because she is nice, she cheers me up and makes me feel better when I am sad, and gives me a cake on my birthday.
I also appreciate my dad because he takes me on hunting trips, he is very nice, and takes care of me when I am sick.
Finally, I’m grateful for my grandma Kathy because she is nice and cheers me up when I’m sad by telling me a joke.
As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. My mom, dad, and grandma are very important to me.
VIBORG-HURLEY
Kindergarten is Thankful for…
friends at school because they share with me. — Oakley
my mom and dad because I love them. — Lola
my teacher because I love her, and she’s nice. — Sadie
my family because I love them. — Grady
my mom because I love hugs. — Jada
my toys because I like to play with them. — Oliver
my LOL dolls and my cat because she’s going to get married. — Bentley
learning because it makes me smart. — Brody
my mom and dad because they take care of me. — Mila
my family and my pets because they make me feel love. — Azalya
my school because I like learning. — Cara
everything on the planet because I can do whatever I want. — Weston
my pets because my pets are playful. — Sophia
my pets because they make me feel happy. — James
my pet because she keeps me warm. — Collin
my mom and my dad and my sister and my baby brother because I love them. — Coy
recess outside because I can bring balls outside. — Alarik
my family and my stuffed animals because they make me happy. — Bo
———
Fifth Grade
Right now is the time that we need to be more thankful than ever. Here are some of the things that I am thankful for and the reasons I am thankful for them. The first thing that I am thankful for is my family. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me, feed me, and look out for me. I am also thankful for my good health. The reason I am thankful for my good health is that I can see my niece Sophia. She is one year old and very fun to play with. She even is learning to say, “Wyatt!” I am also thankful for the food I eat. I am thankful for food because it keeps me energized throughout the day, and it is tasty. These are some of the things I am thankful for. — Wyatt S.
What am I thankful for? The things I am most thankful for around Thanksgiving are stuffing, football, and banana cream pie. I am thankful for stuffing because it is one of my favorite Thanksgiving sides. My grandma always makes the best stuffing. I am also thankful for football. Football is my favorite sport. Plus, it is so fun to play football with my friends. My favorite team is the Minnesota Vikings. I’m also thankful for desserts. I really enjoy desserts because there are not many that I have not liked. Banana cream pie is the best dessert. These are what I am thankful for. — Gavin N.
What am I thankful for? I am thankful for my family and friends. My family and friends care for me, and they help bring up my mood. My friends always ask if I am okay. I am also thankful for my teachers. My teachers help me learn. My teachers give me math and reading assessments. Lastly, I am thankful for video games. My video games help with math and reading, and some games for my own entertainment. My favorite games are Minecraft, Fortnite, Apex, Prodigy, and Kahoot. This is what I am most thankful for. — Austyn C-W
What am I thankful for? I am most thankful for my parents. My parents help me with everything I need. One thing they help me with is sports. They drive me to wherever my game is taking place. That is why I am most thankful for my parents. I am also thankful for the hospital. The hospital helps you if you are hurt or if you are sick. They will give you medicine if you do not feel well. They help with everything they can. That is why I am thankful for the hospital. Lastly, I am thankful for food and water. Food and water are the things that keep you alive. I drink water so I stay hydrated and eat food to keep your body healthy. Food will help you keep your protein up. That is why I am thankful for food and water. — Levi S.
These are the three things I’m thankful for and why. The three things I am most thankful for our food and water and family and friends. I am thankful for food and water because it allows me to water my plants, shower, enjoy snacks, and eat three meals a day. I’m also thankful for my family because I can trust them with everything. They can help me out with homework, and they can cheer me up at any time. The last thing I am thankful for is my friends. I love my friends. My friends are like my second family. I can trust them no matter what, and I always hang out with them at school. This is why I am thankful. — Tiffany K.
I have a lot of things I’m thankful for, but these are three things that make me the most thankful. I love my family because they are always protective and there for me. When I am having a bad day, my sister gives me a pep talk to cheer me up. Another thing that I am thankful for is my home. My home shelters me, keeps me warm during the winter, and cool in the summer. I am also thankful for apples and bananas. These fruits keep me healthy and energetic. They give me the proteins that my body needs. Family, my home, and fruit are what make me the most thankful. — Anthony C-W
WEBSTER SCHOOL
Mrs. Moser’s Jr. Kindergarten Class
Carolyn — I am thankful for my cat.
CJ — I am thankful for my family and supper.
Aubrey — I am thankful for my whole family.
Brody — I am thankful for pizza and my mommy and daddy.
Traelieigh — I am thankful for my pets and my siblings.
Jaxon — I am thankful for food, my family and my grandpa.
Gray — I am thankful for my cat Asia, my dog Woofy and my family.
Noah — I am thankful for TV shows, the park, and baseball.
Nicholas — I am thankful for my family, my three cats and my kitten.
Trynlee — I am thankful for owls, spaghetti, my family and my pets.
Micky — I am thankful for my grandma and grandpa, my dad and reading books.
Violet — I am thankful for my whole family, my two dogs and my cat.
Wyatt — I am thankful for my family, my friends, my teacher and candy!
Mimi — I am thankful for my family, my dog and for supper to eat.
Bentley — I am thankful for my toys, my baby brother and PJ Masks.
Dylan — I am thankful for my mom and my papa.
———
Mrs. Duchscher & Mrs. Ellis’s Jr Kindergartners
Walker B. — I am thankful for my toys, my bed, and my closet.
Bexxley G. — I am thankful for when my sister plays with me, when I have homework to do, and my friend McKinley.
Anja H. — I am thankful for my mommy, my toys, and my doggy, Hank.
Alaina H. — I am thankful for my daddy, my mommy, and my little brother.
Connor H. — I am thankful for my skeleton costume, my friends, and my dad.
Nealey H. — I am thankful for my mom and dad, baby Oakley, and my toys.
Aurora H. — I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my brothers.
Jorja K. — I am thankful for my ghost costume, my babies, and when I help my mom and dad.
Hunter K. — I am thankful for cats, toys, and money.
Elijah L. — I am thankful for Cat Boy, my mom and my brother Harper.
Olivia M. — I am thankful for my teddy bear, my mommy, and my food.
McKinley M. — I am thankful for my family, God, and my friends.
Riot S. — I am thankful for my Grandma, Legos, and my sister Ollie.
Emma S. — I am thankful for my mom and dad, my dog Sky, and my Grandpa and Grandma.
Zoey S. — I am thankful for getting to paint, cut papers, play with Elmo and my Barbie house and play outside on the slide.
Aspen S. — I am thankful for my brother Hudson, getting to help my daddy with my brother’s loft bed, and my mommy.
Naleena W. — I am thankful for my babies, toys, and my mom.
———
Ms. Toupal’s Kindergartners
I am thankful for listening to mom. — Zurial B.
I am thankful for vampires. — Adelynn C.
I am thankful for friends. — Boe D.
I am thankful for giving hearts to people. — Nathias F.
I am thankful for cousins. — Skye G.
I am thankful for family. — Averie. H.
I am thankful for family. — Roman J.
I am thankful for school. — Hayden L.
I am thankful for mom and dad. — Tayden L.
I am thankful for family. — Serrinity M.
I am thankful for popcorn. — Karen M.
I am thankful for playing outside and at my house with friends. — Adeivys M.
I am thankful for friends. — DeSoto M.
I am thankful for school. — Hannah M.
I am thankful for mom buying me toys. — Mary M.
I am thankful for pets. — Brix M.
I am thankful for dogs. — Dayton M.
I am thankful for my dog Jade. — Bentley M.
I am thankful for Jesus. — Kylerr R.
I am thankful for family. — Reyna R.
I am thankful for family. — Aubree R.
I am thankful for my pet dinosaur. — Daniel S.
I am thankful for toys. — Emmett S.
———
Ms. Holmstrom’s Second Grade Class
Daniel — I am thankful for the United States, Webster Elementary and my teachers.
Kutter — I am thankful for my friends, my family and South Dakota.
Landynn — I am thankful for my family, my friends and everything that I have.
Elaina — I am thankful for Webster Elementary, my family and my bed.
Mya — I am thankful for my teachers, my friends and my family.
Charles — I am thankful for my video games, my phone and my mom.
Dominic — I am thankful for my family, my toys and getting to spend time with my friends and family.
Oliver — I am thankful for my family, my dog Rusty and Webster Elementary.
Elijah — I am thankful for my friends, my family and Webster Elementary.
Joseph — I am thankful for my friends, my mom and my dad.
Kiara — I am thankful for my family, my friends and that I can go to school.
Jayden — I am thankful for my house, my watch and Webster Elementary.
Logan — I am thankful for my family, the world, and Webster Elementary.
Zach — I am thankful for my family, Webster Elementary and my friends.
Knox — I am thankful for my family, my house and my toys.
Bailey — I am thankful for my parents, my friends and my teachers.
Lauren — I am thankful for my baby brother, my family and my grandpa.
