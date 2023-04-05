The number of new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota continued to fall in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health.
There were 435 new cases posted, down almost 28% from last week and the smallest increase since Dec. 28.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 4:04 pm
The number of new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota continued to fall in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health.
There were 435 new cases posted, down almost 28% from last week and the smallest increase since Dec. 28.
Five new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded, raising the state pandemic toll to 3,214. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
Current hospitalizations rose by seven to 48, with 21 new hospitalizations reported (-2 from last week).
New cases in area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +18; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +3; Union County, +2; and Yankton County, +9.
New hospitalizations were posted for Bon Homme (+1) and Charles Mix (+1) counties.
