PIERRE — The Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee will hold its first meeting of the 2022 Interim on Thursday, July 14, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee, chaired by Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner) with vice chair Rep. Ernie Otten (R-Tea), will review the committee’s duties; receive an overview and update on the Medical Cannabis program from the Department of Health; and take public testimony.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/237292.pdf.
