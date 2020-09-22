LINCOLN, Neb. — Tony Green, the newly appointed director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services, is traveling statewide in September on an annual “Let’s Talk” tour, designed to gain stakeholder input on services provided through the Division.
Anyone with an interest in Home and Community-Based Services through the developmental disability, aged and disabled or the traumatic brain injury waivers, and state-operated services are encouraged to attend. Among the topics that will be discussed: COVID-19, Appendix K, Levels of Care and Person Centered Planning training.
“While I have some Division updates, I am most interested in hearing what stakeholders want to talk about,” said Green. “That’s why DHHS is inviting every member of these important communities to come together for town hall discussions. We are looking forward to receiving the public’s feedback.”
To ensure public safety, all locations will have limited in-person capacity. You must RSVP on a first-come, first-served basis to Tyla Watson at tyla.watson@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-6038. Those attending in-person are asked to social distance and to wear a face mask.
An in-person “Let’s Talk session will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, in Norfolk from 6-8 p.m. in Conference Room 110 at 209 North 5th St
The virtual “Let’s Talk sessions via WebEx will be held:
• Monday, Sept. 28: 6-8 p.m.;
• Wednesday, Sept. 30: 6-8 p.m.
See the DHHS Calendar for additional WebEx details http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Developmental-Disabilities.aspx
