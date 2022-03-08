Webster School Opens New Music Room

Music at Yankton’s Webster Elementary School has a new home in an outbuilding constructed by YSD students, some of whom were themselves recent Webster graduates.
“It’s a really beautiful space,” music educator Lori Leader told the Press & Dakotan. “They really did a great job.”
It was obvious from conversations with the students who worked on the project that they were proud of the job they had done, she said.
“Of the kids that were here the day it got moved, there were several that went to Webster,” Leader said. “Those kids can look at this and go, ‘We did that!’”
The new music building is located at the south end of the Webster School parking lot, between the school and the playground. Students walk from the back door of the school to their music class through the parking lot — sometimes bringing some of the rain and snow in on their shoes, Leader said.
“Today, it’s wet out, and we’re trying to do some dancing and Irish games and some St Patrick’s Day things, so we did a little twist on the rug, and that worked really well,” she said.
Leader’s piano sits on one side of the room decorated with musical notes, while colorful hooks for students’ coats are located on the other side.
The structure is comprised of a single room with two exits and several windows. The lighting is recessed and the walls and tiled floor are a neutral grey. In addition to heat, the new classroom has air conditioning, a phone and several white boards, including an interactive white board. There is also Wi-Fi to allow students access to the online curriculum with their Chromebooks.
“Everything that kids need to learn music is here,” Leader said. “It’s no different than it would be if it was in that building.”
Also, the students enjoy the room and the walk outside to get there, she said.
Some students liked it so much they wanted to start having classes there immediately, Leader noted.
“In January, the day it got moved in, when they still had it on the truck, we were letting the kids watch, and I said, ‘OK, your music lesson is coming up,’” Leader said. “I had one little guy say, ‘Do we get to have it in there?!’ I said, ‘It’s still on the truck!’”
Only a year earlier, school district officials were surprised by the surge in Pre-K and Jr. K enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. They quickly realized that Webster School, which had always housed the district’s early-learning program, would be short one classroom in the fall if they did not act.
By May, the decision had been made to move Webster’s music classes to the gym until a solution could be found. At the time, the gym was already doing double duty as the school cafeteria.
“We worked hard for about two weeks, just generating ideas, brainstorming,” Webster Principal Melanie Ryken told the Press & Dakotan. “We called every modular business within probably four or five states around us. We even looked into getting one of the governor’s houses.”
Other ideas included buying a used modular school room, but the cost associated with moving that type of structure any distance was very high, she said.
Then, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle suggested having the school district’s own Building Trades students construct a new music room as part of their coursework, Ryken said.
Every year, a group of juniors and seniors learning construction build a house under the guidance of Bret Johnson, who teaches Building Trades and Cabinetry at Yankton High School (YHS).
“Dr. Kindle thought, ‘Why wouldn’t we just have some of our own people do this for us?’” Ryken said. “Brett Johnson’s classes always build a house that they auction off and sell, so why wouldn’t we have Mr. Johnson and his students build this?”
Johnson embraced the idea, delivering the finished classroom to Webster soon after the New Year, she said.
“I went to see it prior to it being delivered and spoke with Mr. Johnson, and he was just wonderful,” Leader said. “I was able to have a little input as far as how things were going to be laid out, which was very nice. It’s a nice, good, big space.”
Next fall, the school district is hoping to have more activities return to normal, and Ryken said she is considering the possibility of an open house so the community can view the new space.
“Eventually, we’ll want to get our parents in here to see it because it is a beautiful space and the kids enjoy it,” Leader said.
