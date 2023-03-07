Scotland Murder Trial Moved To Yankton Co.
Courtesy Photo

TYNDALL — The trial for a Scotland man charged with triple murder will be moved from Bon Homme County to Yankton County, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Francis Lange, 43, faces the charges in relation to a Nov. 9, 2021, shooting at a Scotland residence. He will stand trial July 24-Aug. 4 on three charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and firearms charges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.