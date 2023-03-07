Scotland Murder Trial Moved To Yankton Co.

TYNDALL — The trial for a Scotland man charged with triple murder will be moved from Bon Homme County to Yankton County, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Francis Lange, 43, faces the charges in relation to a Nov. 9, 2021, shooting at a Scotland residence. He will stand trial July 24-Aug. 4 on three charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and firearms charges.
On Tuesday, First Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering filed the order granting the defendant’s motion for a change of venue and moving the trial to Yankton County.
The defense had argued Lange could not receive a fair trial in Bon Homme County, where the alleged crimes occurred, on several grounds. Gering agreed to moving the trial but ruled the pre-trial proceedings will remain in Bon Homme County.
“The court believes that (with) the circumstances in this case, including the dozens of residents of Bon Homme County who are connected in some way to this case, as well as the circumstances and potential penalties in the case causing continued discussion among the public, there is reasonable apprehension that a fair and impartial trial could not be held in Bon Homme County,” the judge wrote.
Gering’s order met the two-week deadline she set for herself at a Feb. 21 status hearing. At that time, the state announced it was not seeking the death penalty, no plea agreement had been reached and the judge set the trial dates. Both sides agreed a two-week trial would be needed.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity. He has completed a mental evaluation, which has been provided to the court.
The shooting deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured included Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Vicki Monclova, 57, died Sept. 14, according to her obituary received by the Press & Dakotan. “Vicki succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal shooting of her family November 9th, 2021,” the obituary said.
However, authorities have not yet publicly attributed her death to the shootings. As of Tuesday afternoon, court records did not indicate any changes in the charges to reflect Vicki Monclova’s death.
In Tuesday’s eight-page order, the judge granted the defense request based on what she perceived as the probable inability to see a fair and impartial jury in Bon Homme County. She cited the county’s smaller population, the many residents tied to the case and the high public knowledge and discussion of the case.
“The court also recognizes that, by the time this case goes to trial, approximately 622 days will have passed since November 9, 2021, and having to start the trial over in another county would cause further delay and taxpayer expense that could be avoided.”
In granting the change of venue, Gering acknowledged the circumstances surrounding the case. She believed Yankton County would seat a fair and impartial jury.
“Based upon all of the above (factors), including but not limited to the state’s comments recognizing the uniqueness of this case being tried in the present venue, the court does hereby grant the defense motion and change venue and will move the jury trial in this case to Yankton County, South Dakota,” the judge ruled.
“While Yankton County is an adjoining county to Bon Homme County, it is also the most populous county in the First Circuit. Therefore, the jury pool comes from a significantly larger population base.”
In her ruling, Gering noted the trial costs should not differ greatly in Yankton County. She also referred to the difficulties that could arise from waiting until “voir dire” — the seating of a jury — to determine whether to move the trial.
“While Bon Homme County will have to reimburse Yankton County for jury costs, those costs should not be significantly different than the costs that would have been incurred if the trial were to remain in Bon Homme County,” she said.
“Also, the uncertainty of waiting until voir dire to determine whether an impartial jury can be seated will be removed by changing venue. It is in everyone’s interests (the defendant the families of the persons who were shot and the public) to get this matter resolved by presenting it to a jury and avoiding any further delays.”
Lange is charged with entering his former Scotland residence Nov. 9, 2021, and shooting five people before leaving the premises. Authorities later located him at his father’s home in Scotland, where the suspect emerged without incident, court records said.
The shootings resulted at the time in three deaths with another two people sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries that required treatment, according to court records. One of the injured parties has since died.
The defense motion seeking the location change, filed June 24, 2022, was supported by a brief with several attached exhibits.
At the Feb. 21 hearing, the defense had sought a lengthy questionnaire to determine whether a fair trial could be held in Bon Homme County.
The defense counsel pointed out in its brief that it would be a significant burden if the case proceeded to jury selection and it was determined that a fair and impartial jury was unobtainable in Bon Homme County.
Gering rejected the request in terms of a change of venue but said such a questionnaire would be allowed in the jury selection process.
Gering’s motion recognized remarks by Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema on the state’s position regarding the trial location.
“Mr. Kempema did state that it was the State’s preference for the case to be tried in the county where the alleged offenses occurred, but the State recognized that Bon Homme County has a smaller population and that the State understands that this case has been, and continues to be, talked about among Bon Homme County residents,” the judge ruled.
With approximately 7,000 residents, Bon Homme County ranks 25th in total population among South Dakota’s 66 counties and eighth among the 14 counties in the First Circuit. Approximately 80% of Bon Homme County residents are age 18 or older.
“In this case, the five persons who were shot on November 9, 2021, as well as the defendant, were either residents of Bon Homme County and/or they have numerous extended family members who are residents of Bon Homme County,” the judge said.
“The shooting occurred approximately two blocks from the public K-12 school in Scotland. Even though the shooting happened after school hours, recognizing that a significant event had occurred in the community, the school arranged for counselors to be available for any student or staff member needing to talk about the shooting.”
In her ruling, Gering noted and attached a Nov. 19, 2021, story in the Press & Dakotan regarding the situation. In a footnote, the judge noted she is a regular reader of the newspaper and recalled seeing the story, which she later found on the P&D website.
The court found no indication in the Press & Dakotan report, or any other media reports referenced by the defense counsel in its brief, “that anything inaccurate, misleading or inflammatory had been stated by any news organization as to Mr. Lange’s case. However, the media reports do indicate there is significant public interest in this case, which is not unexpected in light of the alleged circumstances of the case.”
The court originally set a Feb. 28, 2021, deadline for the state to set forth its intention as to whether it would seek the death penalty. For various reasons, including defense motions for mental health evaluations and with the consent of the defense and the court, the state was granted an additional year to indicate its intention on the death penalty.
Additionally, the defense has noted in its motion that the state has identified more than 60 potential witnesses, which includes numerous Bon Homme County law enforcement officers and other Bon Homme County residents who be called as fact witnesses in the case.
Based on the court’s experience with several past Bon Homme County jury trials, Gering wrote that she expected that some potential jurors will know, and more will know of, local law enforcement, witnesses, the persons who were shot and their families and the defendant and his family.
At last month’s pre-trial conference, Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema filed the prosecution’s notice of intent not to pursue capital punishment. The state took into account mitigating and aggravating circumstances of the alleged crimes, as well as applicable state and federal case law, he said.
Lange had originally been scheduled for an Oct. 21-Nov. 4, 2022, trial in Bon Homme County, but Gering changed her original scheduling order to accommodate ongoing developments.
The judge has set a number of deadlines for the trial later this year.
Gering has set an April 18 date for the state and a May 16 date for the defense to produce their lists of witnesses and exhibits.
The judge set a May 23 date for a pre-trial conference, allowing time if issues arise.
In addition, she set a June 30 deadline for the sides to submit their proposed jury instructions.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail on $2 million cash bond.
