South Dakota reported 156 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH did not update its statistics on Easter Sunday
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,938.
Yankton County recorded five new cases and three new recoveries Monday, raising the number of active cases to 75.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1) and Union (+3) in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The DOH did not post its weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions Monday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 117 new COVID infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,181.
