100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 16, 1921
• A further rise in the Missouri River here, and reports of still higher water received today from points to the north, are causing no little concern as to the safety of the temporary structure for the Meridian highway bridge here. The river here today stood at an elevation of 64.5, and had been rising all forenoon. This represented a rise of about a quarter of a foot since yesterday noon, and nearly a foot since Tuesday morning.
• Improvement of Observatory Hill, the south portion of the Yankton college campus, by the construction of walks and driveways and the planting of shrubbery and trees, is contemplated by the Alumni Association of the college, and to accomplish that purpose a committee has been appointed, with Mrs. G.H. Durand as chairman.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 16, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 16, 1971
• James A. Endsley of Yankton was elected Tuesday as commander of the South Dakota Department, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, at the department convention in Deadwood. He joined Ernest Bowyer Post 791, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Yankton in December 1945, after his discharge from military service.
• Dr. Edwin J. Shaw, Jr. of the Department of Biochemistry at The University of South Dakota School of Medicine was honored recently at a retirement dinner. Dr. Shaw has been with the Medical School since 1927.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 16, 1996
• No paper
