Yankton’s Beadle Elementary School will present their annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Yankton High School Theater.
First-, second- and third-grade students will be performing “Letters to Santa,” which is a musical celebration of the excitement of the holiday season. Students will share letters and songs that are for Santa and his elves.
