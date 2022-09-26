City Studying Alternative To Bidding Process

With material and equipment costs rising exponentially, the City of Yankton may utilize a process that has been growing in popularity throughout the state to avoid astronomical costs on a much-needed project.
During a work session ahead of its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission heard a presentation on utilizing Construction Manager At Risk (CMAR) as opposed to the usual bidding process in order to upgrade and retrofit the wastewater treatment plant.
City Manager Amy Leon opened the work session by saying that, traditionally, the city has usually had a design completed for capital projects before putting them out to bid.
“We select an engineer, engineers help us design to project, we bid it out and the lowest responsible bidder is the entity that receives the award when it’s presented to you and we go through that process,” she said. “There are other ways of delivering public improvement projects. One of them is called Construction Manager At Risk. It’s not something that we’ve utilized before in the City of Yankton, but for a number of reasons … we think this is the right project and the right time to utilize this delivery method for the wastewater treatment plant updates.”
Environmental Services Director Kyle Goodmanson then spoke with the commission about what CMAR is, saying it’s a “collaborative delivery method.”
“The big difference is, we’re really pulling our contractor in at the beginning of the project so they’re part of design and they’re almost a consultant at the beginning,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is maximize their expertise — bring them in and do constructability reviews and value engineering. They’re much better at getting pricing on equipment. They’ve got real-time data on pricing and things like that.”
He added that the process still fulfills the city’s duties to state statute.
“It is legal,” Goodmanson said. “It’s a transparent procurement process, and it’s based more on project value. We’re not looking to bring in an engineer that builds roads to build a wastewater plant. We’re really trying to find the best value and the right contractor that can bring in that expertise.”
Goodmanson said that CMAR is a tool and not necessarily a fix for higher prices and other issues currently impacting projects.
“We still have a complicated project,” he said. “We still have issues with equipment lead times — that’s not going to go away. We still have the funding deadline with 2026. Contractor availability and workforce is still an issue. The biggest one is inflation and that’s not going to go away. But what it does do is give us a tool that we think we can better manage those things versus the conventional design, bid, rip it open and hope you have good bids and a good contractor.”
As a result, he said there are some realities about the project that may have to be faced.
“It’s not the best time to be doing projects, but we have to take advantage of the $18 million in grant funds,” he said. “We’re really going to be looking at trying to keep this project on budget, which means we may have to cut some of the things out of this project that we originally had in. This may mean, within five years, we’ll be coming back for another project to finish up some of those things we didn’t get done, and hopefully, they’d be under a better market than what we have right now.”
Goodmanson said that there are also several opportunities for the commission to go a more traditional route if they feel it’s not working out.
“There are off-ramps throughout the CMAR process,” he said. “Our engineer is still basically doing the same thing designing the project. We can always step away from the CMAR and go down the traditional path of designing it, bidding it out and building it.”
During the presentation, he noted that CMAR has gained popularity throughout the state. Recent work at wastewater facilities in Sioux Falls, Harrisburg and Sturgis utilized the process. Another major project to utilize CMAR was the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
No official actions were taken on pursuing CMAR Monday, though it will be considered as the project moves forward next month.
Commissioner Amy Miner was absent during both the work session and the meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• closed out the Huether Family Aquatics Center project;
• over two agenda items, approved change-orders and closeouts on several street projects that were completed in 2022, including Whiting Drive, West City Limits Road, Summit Street and 21st Street;
• approved a funding request for the Yankton Swim Team;
• added the soon-to-open Fairfield Inn to Business Improvement District No. 1;
• had first readings on a rezoning request and a variance request;
• had a refresher course led by City Attorney Ross Den Herder on the duties and limitations of city officials.
