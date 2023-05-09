PIERRE — On Thursday, May 11, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will celebrate “511 Day” with 27 years of service to South Dakota citizens and travelers.
South Dakota pioneered the nation’s first statewide traveler information telephone service #SAFE (#7223) in November 1996. #SAFE became 5-1-1 in 2001. The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7, including road conditions, closures, construction, incidents, and weather forecasts. SDDOT provides a 511 website at https://sd511.org and the SDDOT 511 mobile app for both iOS and Android users.
