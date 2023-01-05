County Reorganizes
Newly elected Yankton County Commissioner John Marquardt, left, takes the oath of office while Dan Klimisch, center, and Ryan Heine await their turns during Thursday night’s commission meeting. Don Kettering was elected chairman of the County Commission.

A new County Commission is ready to take on the business of Yankton County.

Following a two-day delay due to this week’s winter storm, John Marquardt and Ryan Heine were sworn in as Yankton County commissioners Thursday evening. Incumbent Commissioner Dan Klimisch was also sworn in for his second term on the board.

