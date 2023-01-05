County Reorganizes

A new County Commission is ready to take on the business of Yankton County.
Following a two-day delay due to this week’s winter storm, John Marquardt and Ryan Heine were sworn in as Yankton County commissioners Thursday evening. Incumbent Commissioner Dan Klimisch was also sworn in for his second term on the board.
Also during reorganization, Commissioner Don Kettering was appointed the board’s chairman and Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox was appointed vice-chair.
Following the meeting, Marquardt told the press there are several issues that need to be addressed by the board going forward, especially in terms of bringing in more money.
“My priority — there’s got to be revenue brought into the county so that we can do some of the things our constituents want us to do,” he said. “I know there’s restrictions on county commissioners on what we can do to get more revenue into the county. … There’s got to be a fix somewhere along the line for the county in the sales tax issue. Where that’s at, I’ve got four years to figure that out.”
Additionally, he said he wants the board to make sure future projects get done in a timely manner.
“Once we start a project, let’s get it figured out and finish it,” he said. “Let’s not play around with it for two years, three years or four years. Let’s get it done and move on to the next one.”
Heine said he’d like to help the county avoid problems and become more efficient going forward.
“I really want to make sure we can steer this county out of controversy and see that the (Equalization) office is run very openly and cleanly and make sure we have those things well taken care of,” he said. “I also want to see any place I can improve efficiencies and maybe bring in some more technology to help us out to make this county run as well as we can.”
He added that he would also like to make sure zoning rules are clear to the public.
“We’ve had a lot of issues with zoning in the past and lawsuits, so I want to make sure those things are very clear, that we’re following the laws, everything is being executed properly and procedures are being followed,” he said.
On what the commission will be tackling in the coming months, Klimisch said he doesn’t see major deviations from what the board has had to contend with over the last year.
“It’s a lot similar — one of the big things going on right now is affordable housing and the role the county can help play in that,” he said. “What I feel we need to do is just look at how we can make the process a little bit easier. Maybe we can reduce some of the regulations that the county has (in order) to make it easier for affordable housing.”
He said roads and bridges are going to be challenging.
“It’s going to be a big struggle, especially this year,” he said. “The county — and I know everybody knows this — relies on property taxes pretty much solely. Those increase, at most 3%, but our costs are going up 20-30%, sometimes even more. You see that with these bridges. The bids are coming in double or triple what they were a year ago. How are we going to do that? We need to look at that on a state level and find realistic ways to fund county government because what’s happening now is not going to be enough for the future.”
While the commission had an otherwise slim agenda Thursday night, it unanimously voted to hire Robert Stickney as the county’s new Veterans Service Officer.
“Mr. Cody Mangold received a promotion and he’s going to be a Veteran’s Service Officer in the Washington, D.C., area, so that position was vacant and has been vacant for several weeks now,” Klimisch said. “(Stickney) is still on active duty and he will complete that on Jan. 20. After that, he will start.”
Thursday also marked the final meeting for commissioners Cheri Loest and Joseph Healy.
During the public comment section at the beginning of the meeting, Marquardt thanked the outgoing commissioners for their service.
“You two people should be commended for taking the opportunity and time to spend the last four years sitting up there,” he said.
In other business Thursday, the commission:
• Re-appointed Mike Sedlacek Yankton County Highway Superintendent;
• Attended to reorganization business, including committees, official newspapers and vote centers;
• Approved a budgeted cash transfer to the Highway Department.
